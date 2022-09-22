Editor's note: The following contains spoilers from both the 2014 and 2022 versions of Goodnight Mommy. Proceed at your own discretion.

The 2014 Austrian horror film Goodnight Mommy, by the filmmaking duo Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala, has become a cult favorite in the genre, even spawning a new American remake starring Naomi Watts. A deeply unsettling, slow-burning work of psychological horror, it follows young twin brothers Elias and Lukas (Elias and Lukas Schwarz), who believe their mother (Susanne Wuest) has returned from cosmetic facial surgery as a different person. The twins turn to drastically evil measures, torturing her because they’re convinced she’s been replaced with someone else. But as the film’s twists unravel, we learn that their mother was herself all along, and Elias has been imagining that his twin brother Lukas, who died in a tragic accident, is still alive. Elias’ cruel actions toward his mother, spurred by his hallucination of Lukas, paint a tragic portrait of a mother and son destroyed by grief and unable to communicate their complicated feelings with each other.

With bloodshot eyes and bruised skin poking through layers of gauze, the mother is an eerie, mummy-like image of terror. She behaves bizarrely upon her arrival, treating Elias coldly when he mentions Lukas and imposing strict new household rules. At mealtime, she only gives juice and supper to Elias, ignoring Lukas completely. At first, it appears that the twins are correct in their assumption that something sinister is going on. Of course, with the knowledge that Lukas has died, it is clear that the mother is not maliciously ignoring him. Elias sincerely believes his brother is still alive, seemingly a result of him being incapable of processing his brother’s death. The mother is also coping with her grief in unhealthy ways. She has put strict rules in place that she claims are for her surgery recovery, asking for quiet in the home, the blinds closed at all times, and isolating herself in her room, asking them to knock if they wish to see her.

The mounting friction between Elias and his mother results from their opposing methods of coping with Lukas' death. While Elias wants his mother to continue as if Lukas was still alive, she is desperate for Elias to stop imagining him. She expresses her worry and frustration with Elias’ denial, telling her friend on the phone that he has to face what has happened. Meanwhile, Elias conspires with Lukas, who instigates and fuels his belief that she is maliciously trying to tear them apart and has been replaced with a different person entirely. Lukas pushes Elias toward illogical conclusions, a visual manifestation of Elias’ severe mental crises in the wake of the tragedy. His mother has understandably become a different person after a life-altering loss, but he fails to see that she is still his mother. When Elias creeps into her bedroom, she pretends to be asleep, only to open her eyes the moment he leaves. While her actions are cold, they are still understandable in the context of immense grief. As a result, Elias is facing two overwhelmingly difficult challenges: the loss of his brother and now the loss of the mother he once knew. He repeatedly begs her “where is our mom?” His pleas are a desperate cry for life to return to what it was before the accident.

Her isolation and refusal to entertain Elias’ imagination of Lukas cause him to resent her, with Lukas encouraging his resentment to turn violent. In many shots, Lukas looms behind Elias’ shoulder. Cast in darkness, he is a visual depiction of the metaphorical devil on one’s shoulder. In a nightmare sequence, Elias dreams of Lukas entering the room of their sleeping mother and cutting her stomach open, only to find cockroaches inside her. In every instance, Lukas is the one encouraging Elias’ dark suspicions, representing all the dark thoughts he’s struggling to process. As the film descends into stomach-churning body horror, Elias often doubts if they should keep torturing her, the empathy and pain in his eyes communicating a deep regret and knowledge that his mother might still be there. Lukas urges him to keep going, angrily scolding him for believing it could be her. For Elias, it is easier to assume this woman is not his mother than to believe she is telling the truth. Accepting that she’s being truthful means also accepting that his brother has died.

Throughout the film, it becomes clear the mother is not a villain, but rather an imperfect woman facing the unfathomable challenge of navigating the loss of her son. When Elias and Lukas attempt to escape and a priest brings them back home, she confides in the priest, telling him it has been overwhelming, both the accident and Elias’ separation from his brother. In her drastic cosmetic surgery and the twins’ discovery that she’s putting their home on the market, it’s apparent she is trying her best to begin a new chapter in the wake of this loss. Tragically, Elias does not understand this, as his subconscious way of coping is to imagine everything as it once was. Having lost a son and a twin sibling, they are both suffering quietly in vastly different ways, unable to find a line of clear communication.

The film’s heartbreaking conclusion reveals the mother is a victim just as much as Elias is. No longer an intimidating and startling presence, we see her fear-ridden face beneath the bandages. She is their mother, now beaten down by relentless torture. Surrounded by candles, she lies on the floor bloody and disheveled, pleading for Elias to listen to her. She urges him that it wasn’t his fault Lukas died, insinuating Elias must be bearing a deep sense of guilt for what happened. Elias says he will free her if she can tell him what Lukas is doing, and desperately, she tells him that she cannot see him. He believes the mother he once knew would know what Lukas was doing, and she’d see him. It’s a heartbreaking moment of fatal misunderstanding. While his mother no longer sees Lukas because she has accepted that he has died, Elias’ inability to process it has manifested as his dark hallucination of Lukas. He looks to Lukas for a signal, and they light her on fire. The final shot depicts embers dancing in the darkness, the glowing fragments of a family destroyed in the wake of loss and grief.

The film is ultimately a family tragedy – a dark and bleak examination of the unhealthy coping mechanisms people cling to while grieving and what could happen when such mental disarray turns deadly. Fueling Elias’ illogical and evil decisions, Lukas represents all the deeply complex, dark, and tragic emotions he cannot process. Only a child, he has lost the person he is closest to in a tragic and traumatic way, likely believing he was at fault for it. These are feelings far too painful and difficult to be dealt with alone, and Goodnight Mommy is a cautionary exploration of the darkest ways such feelings can manifest.