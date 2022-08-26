The remake of the Austrian psychological horror film, Goodnight Mommy, is just around the corner, and it's heading to Prime Video.

Written and directed by Severin Fiala and Veronika Franz, the original film garnered critical raves and prestigious awards including a nomination for Best Film at the Venice Film Festival, the European Cinematographer Award at the 2015 European Film Awards, and five awards at the 2016 Austrian Film Awards including Best Feature Film and Best Director. With all these outstanding achievements, it certainly became a niche film that gave people something to talk about.

The U.S. remake is a three-party co-production between Amazon Studios, Animal Kingdom, and Playtime and is directed by Matt Sobel, from a script by Kyle Warren. Naomi Watts stars in the film, marking another role in a horror remake having proven that she is one of the best actresses in the industry to take on these challenging roles -- and not only will she star, but she joins as an executive producer. In addition, Fiala and Franz join Watts as exec producers to ensure that this version does justice to their unique creation.

Image via Amazon Studios

Related:First 'Goodnight Mommy' Images Reveal an Unsettling Version of Naomi Watts

What’s Goodnight Mommy About?

Goodnight Mommy revolves around two twins who are sent to live with their mom who has undergone surgery and has her face covered in bandages. After a series of strange behaviors on her behalf and not being able to see her face, the boys suspect that she is an impostor posing as their real mother. In order to discover who she really is, the twins decide to test her unleashing a wave of paranoia, violence, and terror.

This psychological horror film does not miss any opportunity to disturb the viewer in its original version. Even with its rather slow pace, it is capable of engaging the audience with a haunting atmosphere and unsettling scenes. As such, no less is expected from the 2022 remake.

Is There A Trailer for Goodnight Mommy?

Amazon Studios unveiled the trailer for Goodnight Mommy on August 24, 2022. The trailer seems to hint that the American remake will be remaining faithful to the Austrian film. Tension rises throughout the trailer as twin brothers Elias and Lukas return home after a house fire to find their mother's face wrapped in bandages after surgery, causing them to question whether or not she really is their mother.

Who’s in Goodnight Mommy?

Image via Amazon Studios

Although this is a film with only a few characters, Goodnight Mommy did not skimp when it came to selecting the actors who make up the cast. They are not many, but their combined trajectory allows one to expect promising performances.

The film stars British actress Naomi Watts, who is no stranger to the horror genre and has previously played leading roles in notable films like Ringu's American adaptation, The Ring (and its sequel). The two-time Academy Award nominee will play the twins' mother, who has undergone a facial procedure and has her face and head covered with bandages. Although we may not be able to see much of her facial expression for the majority of the film, Watts' performance will be key to the remake's success.

Within the horror and suspense genres, Watts' repertoire does not fall short. In addition to The Ring, the actress has been cast in films and series such as Down, Shut In, The Wyvern Mystery, Twin Peaks, Lakewood, Infinite Storm, Stay, and Eastern Promises, among others. She will also appear in The Watcher, an upcoming Netflix horror miniseries created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan. Also under Murphy's direction, Watts has been cast for the second season of Feud.

Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti will play the twins (Elias and Lucas, respectively). Despite being young actors at just 14 years old, the Crovettis are already positioned as some of the most recognizable young faces on television. They are best known for playing Celeste Wright's (Nicole Kidman) sons, Josh and Max Wright, on the award-winning HBO series Big Little Lies. While both have remained active in a variety of series and films, Cameron has reached a new level of recognition following his role as Homelander's son, Ryan, in Prime Video's must-watch series The Boys. Both will next appear in the horror film Oracle and in the action movie Boy Kills World.

As a fun fact, in the original Austrian version the twins are played by the talented Lukas and Elias Schwarz -- so apparently, the characters' names were taken directly from their interpreters.

Peter Hermann will play the Father. Hermann is a New York actor with an extensive background in television. Best known for his roles as Attorney Trevor Langan on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Charles Brooks on Younger.

Crystal Lucas-Perry will play Sandy. Lucas-Perry is an actress and producer who also appeared on the same installment of Law & Order as her castmate Peter Hermann.

Finally, Jeremy Bobb will play a character named Gary. Bobb appeared in a range of productions such as Russian Doll, Manhunt, House of Cards, and The Outsider. Like his two supporting castmates, Jeremy Bobb briefly appeared in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. With this common denominator, it seems there is a target profile for the actors in this film.

When Does Goodnight Mommy Come Out?

Image via Amazon Studios

This horror remake will be available on Amazon Prime Video on September 16, 2022, and the release will be worldwide.

When it comes to American remakes of successful foreign films, the bar is always set high. If anyone can achieve it with Goodnight Mommy (or even surpass it), it is undoubtedly Naomi Watts -- teamed up with the rising Crovetti twins and original creators Veronica Franz and Severin Fiala. It remains to be seen if this film will pull it off, bringing this terrifying story to a wider audience this time around.

Related:11 Best Naomi Watts Movies, Ranked

Where Can I Watch the Original Goodnight Mommy?

If you haven't seen the original and want to know what it's all about, you can check out the trailer for the 2014 version below.

The Austrian film is currently available to buy/rent on-demand, so if you are wanting to watch the original before the new film, it won't be hard to find.