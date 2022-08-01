Amazon Studios has announced the release date for their upcoming psychological horror film Goodnight Mommy, the English-language remake of the 2014 Austrian film of the same name. The upcoming horror picture is set to premiere on Prime Video on September 16, 2022.

The story of Goodnight Mommy follows a mother and her two sons as the trio descends down a rabbit hole of paranoia and mistrust. When the two young boys are sent to live with their mother, they are shocked to find her face wrapped in bandages after a recent procedure, though the facial wrappings aren't the only difference in their mother. As her behavior proves to be different from what they know, growing more erratic. The pair of young boys begin to suspect that the woman claiming to be their mother is actually an imposter.

The original 2014 film was written and directed by Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala and was the Austrian entry for Best Foreign Language Film at the 88th Academy Awards, though it did not receive a nomination. The Goodnight Mommy remake will be directed by Matt Sobel (Take Me To The River) based on a script penned by Kyle Warren. Two-time Oscar nominee Naomi Watts, who is no stranger to English-language remakes of foreign horror films, having starred in the 2002 version of The Ring, will be in the starring role as the face-wrapped mother, with Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti (Big Little Lies, Cameron also stars in The Boys) set to star opposite her as her character's two sons.

In addition to Watts and the Crovetti brothers, the cast of the upcoming film will also include Jeremy Bobb (The Outsider), Crystal Lucas-Perry (Mimesis Nosferatu), and Peter Hermann (Younger) in currently unspecified supporting roles. Along with starring, Watts will also serve as an executive producer on the project alongside the original film's creators Franz and Fiala. Amazon financed and will distribute the film worldwide with Amazon Studios producing the film alongside Animal Kingdom and the Paris-based production company Playtime, the latter of the two having acquired the remake rights. David Kaplan, Joshua Astrachan, Valery Guibal, and Nicolas Brigaud-Robert are also producing the film.

The Amazon Studios remake of Goodnight Mommy will premiere on Prime Video on September 16. You can read the official synopsis of the upcoming film down below.

When twin brothers arrive home to find their mother’s demeanor altered and face covered in surgical bandages, they begin to suspect the woman beneath the gauze might not be their mother.

Check out the trailer for the 2014 original film below: