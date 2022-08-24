Not long after releasing the first-look images, Prime Video has just unwrapped the official trailer for their upcoming slow-burn thriller Goodnight Mommy. The film is a remake of a popular Austrian horror of the same title, and the trailer for Matt Sobel's adaptation showcases the same mounting paranoia with actress Naomi Watts donning the bandages this time around.

Goodnight Mommy creates a terrifying situation for two young brothers, played by Nicholas and Cameron Crovetti (The Boys) who have been away from their mother (Watts) for some time. After being dropped off at their mother's isolated country home the boys are alarmed to find her face completely obscured by bandages, showing only her eyes and mouth. She tells them the bandages are due to a recent cosmetic surgery, but something doesn't feel quite right. The brothers are unsettled, and the suspicions only worsen as their beloved mother sets new and unusual rules. Suddenly her bedroom is off-limits, and even more bizarre, the barn is off-limits. Their mother is now chain-smoking in the bathroom and destroying drawings her sons gave to her, and all the while she refuses to remove the bandages. The isolation and subtle differences to their loving mother's character plants a frightening idea in the boys' heads: the woman beneath the bandages isn't their mother at all.

The trailer begins with the mysterious barn blazing, with one of the brothers racing across a field, away from the flames. In a quick tonal shift, we see Elias and Lukas being driven out to a house secluded in the country. Immediately Goodnight Mommy recalls the feel of the original film with the home's stark, modern interior. It gives off a coldness that's reflected in their once-warm mother's brand-new persona. The first words she says to her sons are, "You're early," and then boys see their bandaged mother for the first time.

Image via Prime Video

RELATED: The Best Horror Movies on Prime Right Now

The trailer displays Sobel's use of shadow and light, and keeps Watt's character shrouded in darkness any time the gauze is removed. As the music builds we see begin to understand more of the boys' paranoia in even the most mundane of the mother's actions. Her soaking in a tub with her bandages replaced by a facemask, smoking through the halls at night, dancing in front of a mirror, is all interspersed with shots of the twins observing, but afraid to get too close. The very idea of a child fearing their mother is enough to raise the hair on your neck, and then, in a sharp turn of events, the mother is seen peeling back her own skin.

The remake's screenplay is adapted by Kyle Warren, and is director Sobel's sophomore feature film. Goodnight Mommy is executive produced by the original film's writers and directors Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala, as well as Watts, Warren and Sobel, and Derrick Tseng, Sébastien Beffa and François Yon.

Goodnight Mommy premieres on Prime Video on September 16. You can watch the full trailer below: