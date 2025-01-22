Last year, Michael Keaton stepped back into the spotlight with his long-awaited return as the ghost with the most in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. However, 2024 also gave him the chance to flex his dramatic muscles with the comedy-drama Goodrich about a father and LA art dealer whose wife has left him to enter rehab. The latter is now officially set to join the former on Max, as the streaming service has announced that Andy Goodrich will make his global debut on the platform next Friday, January 31. Additionally, HBO viewers will be able to catch the film on the linear channel the following day at 8 p.m. ET.

Goodrich follows the titular Goodrich as he's thrust into the world of modern parenthood when his wife checks into a 90-day rehab program. Suddenly, his busy life working in art galas is derailed as he's now solely responsible for caring for their nine-year-old twins. The sticky situation forces him to lean heavily on his adult daughter from his first marriage, Grace (Mila Kunis), who never had the best relationship with him. As they try their best to care for the young kids, Grace watches as her father evolves into the dad she always wanted him to be for her, leading them to confront their own troubled past and make up for lost time.

Writing and directing the heartfelt feature was Hallie Meyers-Shyer​​ in just her second effort behind the camera. She released her first film, the Reese Witherspoon and Michael Sheen-led rom-com Home Again, back in 2017, meaning Goodrich marks a long overdue return behind the camera for the Parent Trap actress. Her latest boasts a lengthy supporting cast around the starry duo of Keaton and Kunis too, including Carmen Ejogo, Michael Urie, Kevin Pollak, Viven, Lyra Blair, Nico Haraga, Danny Deferrari, with Lauren Benanti, and Andie MacDowell. Daniela Taplin, Lundberg, Kevin Mann, and Dave Caplan served as producers while Keaton and Kunis joined Amy Pascal as executive producers.​​​​​​

'Goodrich' Thrived With Critics and Audiences

Although the hype was, understandably, concentrated on Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Goodrich initially managed to match the TIm Burton movie in terms of reviews. Now, the comedy drama actually has a higher Rotten Tomatoes rating with both critics and audiences at 81% and 86% respectively. Collider's Shawn Van Horn had some light praise for it in his 6/10 review, specifically highlighting Keaton's performance as a standout, saying "in the moment it works, and despite its flaws, Goodrich is just more proof of how good we've got it that we get to witness an actor like Michael Keaton." Keaton didn't just deliver a praiseworthy performance, but was also pivotal to getting the film made in time. In an interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub last year, Meyers-Shyer described the Oscar nominee's incredible effort to make the titular character so layered despite such a limited filming schedule:

"In this movie, he does something that not all actors can do. First of all, we shot in 25 days, like I said. He was in 25 out of 25 days. He is in every scene of this movie, and he shows you so many colors, so many layers, and takes you on this emotional journey. When people say, 'Why did you want Michael Keaton?' Because who else can do that? It's a rare group of people who can do that."

Goodrich Release Date October 18, 2024 Director Hallie Meyers-Shyer Cast Michael Keaton , Mila Kunis , Carmen Ejogo , Michael Urie , Kevin Pollak , Viven Lyra Blair , Nico Haraga , Danny Deferrari with Lauren Benanti , Andie MacDowell Runtime 111 Minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Hallie Meyers-Shyer Expand

