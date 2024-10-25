Michael Keaton has had a big couple of years, returning to play Batman in The Flash in 2023 and also reprising his role as Beetlejuice in Tim Burton's legacy sequel last month. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is still playing in theaters and has collected a whopping haul at the box office, recently passing Dune: Part Two to become Warner Bros' highest grossing movie of the year. However, there's a striking similarity between his newest film, Goodrich, and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Goodrich, which is now playing in theaters, has debuted with a 77% score on Rotten Tomatoes, which is exactly the same critics' score as Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Goodrich does boast a higher audience score currently, as it sits at 88% to Beetlejuice 2's 80%. These numbers are subject to change, but this is still an odd coincidence.

Keaton stars alongside Mila Kunis in Goodrich, which tells the story of a man whose life is upended when his wife enters rehab and leaves him on his own with their kids. Andy Goodrich (Keaton) has to rely on Grace (Kunis), his daughter from his first marriage, to raise his new kids, and together they form a bond as father and daughter that she never had growing up. Goodrich also stars Carmen Ejogo and Andie MacDowell and was written and directed by Hallie Meyers-Shyer. Meyers-Shyer made her directorial debut in 2017 on Home Again, the romantic comedy starring Reese Witherspoon and Michael Sheen which is currently streaming on Paramount+. She also has another movie confirmed to be in development, but few details are known about the unnamed project at this time.

What Are Michael Keaton’s Highest-Rated Rotten Tomatoes Movies?

Michael Keaton's highest-rated movie in his filmography, according to Rotten Tomatoes, is Toy Story 3, where he voices Ken, which sits at a 98% score from critics and a 90% rating from audiences on the aggregate site. The second-highest rated movie in Keaton's repertoire is Spotlight, the 2015 legal thriller which also stars Mark Ruffalo and Rachel McAdams, which rests at a 97% score from critics and a 93% rating from audiences. Spotlight also won the Oscar for Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay and both Ruffalo and McAdams were nominated for their respective performances. Spider-Man: Homecoming is also one of the higher-rated movies in Keaton's arsenal; his debut as Vulture earned a 92% score from critics and an 87% rating from audiences.

Goodrich is now playing in select theaters.

