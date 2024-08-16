The Big Picture The Goodrich trailer features Mila Kunis & Michael Keaton as father-daughter duo navigating family dynamics and healing trauma.

Chemistry between Kunis & Keaton shines as they portray strained relationship between an absentee parent and daughter.

The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Carmen Ejogo, Andie MacDowell, Laura Benanti, and more, adding depth to the heartfelt comedy drama.

Mila Kunis (That ‘70s Show) and Michael Keaton (Beetlejuice) are healing some family trauma in the official trailer for Goodrich. The duo play a father and daughter in the Hallie Meyers-Shyer (Home Again) penned and helmed movie that will release in theaters through Ketchup Entertainment on October 18. Oozing with chemistry, the pair of A-list stars perfectly capture the strained dynamics between an absentee parent and the daughter from his first marriage.

From the very opening scene presented in the trailer for Goodrich, it’s obvious that Keaton’s Andy Goodrich is a man who has two loves in his world - his family and his job - and that those two loves are constantly at odds. When his wife calls to tell him that she’s entered a 90-day rehab program, Andy is forced to find a way to make those two very separate entities harmoniously mesh together. Now juggling a struggling art gallery and the lives of his nine-year-old twins, Andy’s world is sent into a tailspin. Luckily for him, he has the help and support of his adult daughter from his first marriage. Although her dad was largely absent from her childhood, Grace (Kunis) still welcomes him into her life and steps up to the plate when he needs her the most - albeit with a hefty side of sass. And, while it hurts to see the man who was never there for her become a real parent to his other kids, Grace’s time with her dad and half-siblings may turn out to be more healing than she ever could have imagined.

Meet ‘Goodrich’s Fantastic Ensemble

As if pulling in Keaton and Kunis for the film’s leading roles wasn’t enough, the casting team certainly earned their paychecks when hiring the rest of the cast for the heartfelt comedy drama. Filling out the ensemble of Goodrich is a talented lineup of performers that includes Carmen Ejogo (Fantastic Beasts and Where to find Them), Andie MacDowell (Groundhog Day), Laura Benanti (No Hard Feelings), Michael Urie (Ugly Betty), Poorna Jagannathan (Never Have I Ever), Kevin Pollak (The Whole Ten Yards), Vivien Lyra Blair (The Boogeyman), Nico Hiraga (The Power) and Danny Deferrari (Shiva Baby).

Goodrich serves as the sophomore title to come from Meyers-Shyer, who previously helmed the 2017 Reese Witherspoon-led rom-com, Home Again. From a Hollywood background, the director is the daughter of filmmakers Charles Shyer (Father of the Bride) and Nancy Meyers (The Parent Trap).

You can check out the trailer for Goodrich above and see it in cinemas on October 18.