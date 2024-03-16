The Big Picture Early Korean dramas were nostalgic and wholesome, focusing on storytelling over flashy effects.

Despite a high budget, Princess Hours broke barriers with its unique blend of historical and modern settings.

The drama's success was due to relatable characters, natural chemistry, and an iconic soundtrack that shaped future K-drama soundtracks.

Before Korean dramas exploded globally and started appealing more to Western audiences, the beginnings of K-dramas were the absolute best. Nothing can compare to the nostalgic feeling of the early 2000s. Between the light-hearted OSTs, wacky, brightly colored clothing, and the body-switching storylines, there was always something to make you belly laugh and feel good. And for most OG fans, many got their start into Korean TV and culture from shows such as Boys Over Flowers, Secret Garden, Winter Sonata, Full House, or the beloved Goong otherwise known as Princess Hours.

Starring actress and singer Yoon Eun Hye, the romantic comedy is uniquely diverse when compared to your average historical Korean drama today. MBC's smash hit, Princess Hours, is set in an alternate, 21st-century Korea, blending the Joseon era with "normal" society as it preserves an operating Royal family line. The series is adapted from the best-selling comic in Korea written by Park So Hee, consisting of twenty-four episodes in total. It was released back in 2006 and quickly reached a massive following nationwide and all across Asia. Adorable, hilarious, and swoon-worthy, Princess Hours became one of the most popular K-dramas of all time and is regarded as one of the classics that helped spark the pop-cultural Korean Wave, inspiring a new generation of shows to follow its addictive momentum.

What Is 'Princess Hours' About Exactly?

Directed by Hwang In Roi, Princess Hours mixes the historical genre with present-day Seoul. The series follows the story of two families: the Royal family of South Korea, and the other a normal city family with little to no prospects for the future. Lives begin to change when Crown Prince Lee Shin's (Ju Ji Hoon) father, Emperor Lee Hyeon, is dying from a sickly illness. In order to ascend to the throne, if the situation turns sour, the prince must quickly find a bride to marry. The problem arises when the will of Lee Shin's grandfather, the late Emperor Seongjo, resurfaces with the name of a commoner he had betrothed the Prince to marry. And so begins the perfect poor girl meets rich guy setup.

One day, the news reaches Chae Gyeong (Yoon Eun Hye), an art high school student, and her grandfather's promise to the late Emperor suddenly turns her world upside down. Despite Chae Gyeong and the prince attending the same school, the spirited teenager has no interest in marrying the "easy on the eyes", popular kid. She refuses the marriage. Lee Shin also objects to marrying the head-strong commoner. Before the Emperor's sickness, the prince was in love with a beautiful ballerina named Hyo Rin (Song Ji Hyo) who declined his proposal and broke his heart.

Now, Lee Shin has become cold-hearted, but he must succumb to his grandfather's wishes to save the Royal line. Chae Gyeong's family is also in dire straights because they come from a debt-ridden family, so she agrees to the marriage for the sake of stability. Moving into the Royal palace is no easy task for a lively girl like Chae Gyeong. She is immediately whipped into a world full of proper rules, fancier dresses, and customs she must carry out daily. Within the twenty-four episodes, Chae Gyeong learns how to be a princess in a modern society and how to become a dutiful wife to a closed-off husband. But as the show progresses, Lee Shin and Chae Gyeong bond over their comical misadventures, and love blossoms between them.

The show further complicates the plot with the return of Lee Yul (Kim Jung Hoon), the son of the late Crown Prince Lee Soo. Yul and his mother, Lady Hwa Young (Shim Hye Jin), want to claim his place in the line of succession, but matters get twisted when Yul develops feelings for Chae Gyeong. Princess Hours eventually puts aside the laughs and takes a more emotional turn as extramarital affairs threaten the imperial family's legitimacy. The newly crowned Princess Chae Gyeong must decide whether she can handle the challenges of royal life while Lee Shin deals with his conflicting feelings and the burden of the throne's duties.

How Did 'Princess Hours' Break Conventional Barriers of Early K-Drama Productions?

Early 2000s Korean dramas were much less intense and explicit than the content written for today's audience. The beginnings of K-dramas focused on telling the story rather than blowing the budget on fancy camerawork or flashy CGI. OG fans can remember the times when K-dramas were more wholesome, nostalgic, and romantic. The studios kept to a more traditional drama and soap opera-esque storyline, since the Korean entertainment industry wasn't popular in Western media just yet. Despite sometimes being formulaic, they were still quite popular. The early K-dramas and movies hit a sweet spot, and many viewers who got their start into the world of Korean dramas through MBC's Princess Hours in 2006.

Cute, cringey, evocative, and comical, Princess Hours was THE drama of 2006. According to Variety, the romantic comedy was one of the most talked about shows that year, earning a peak viewership score of 30%. Because of the mashup between the Joseon era and the modern world, the drama was very expensive to produce given that the crew was forbidden to shoot inside Seoul palaces. Production designer Min Eon Ok was given creative freedom regarding the portrayal of the Royal family. Each episode was estimated to cost an average of $230,000 with $1.5 million spent on the Korean and Western architecture for the palace's setting. An additional $2.5 million was spent on props and furniture alone.

The show's heavy budget pays off as Princess Hours radiates from the magic of its vibrant color palate, bringing to life this modern royal story realistically. What the creators brought to the table was more than just movie industry experience. They strove to surpass conventional expectations by filming in HD format with a 16:9 screen. This wasn't a popular technique for Korean studios at the time. As per Variety, Director Hwang stated, "We used the same type of camera as in Star Wars, and kept changing lenses with each scene to get the highest definition possible".

'Princess Hours' Is One of the Most Watched K-Dramas of All Time

The tropes throughout Princess Hours seem stereotypical for a teen drama — the rich heartthrob woos the unconventional nerd girl. But when done right, there's a reason why tropes become tropes. Who doesn't love a guilty pleasure show? The electric chemistry between Chae Gyeong and Lee Shin is also a treat to experience because it comes off as natural instead of being a forced pairing between two characters who appear to be better off without each other. The drama exudes a distinctive campy beat, surrounding an unexpectedly relatable coming-of-age story. The well-paced episodes allow viewers to validate the authenticity of Chae Gyeong's stressful yet comical journey through love and life as a teen princess.

Furthermore, the popularity of Princess Hours relied upon the success of its iconic original soundtrack, “Perhaps Love”. The song is the best representation of the show's innocent heart, and to this day, it is considered one of the classic melodies that helped shape the rhythm of future Korean soundtracks, like the smash hit album from Boys Over Flowers. The bottom line is Princess Hours makes you love "falling in love" all over again, and it will always give you butterflies. It isn't hard to see how this show became so popular outside of South Korea. The drama's influence opened up the path for dozens of K-dramas to follow in its light-hearted, aesthetic footsteps. The hallyu Korean Wave has a lot of credit to give to this unforgettable, royal romance.

Princess Hours is available to watch on Viki in the U.S.

