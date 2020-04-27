Steven Spielberg Shares Interesting Sequel Update During ‘The Goonies’ Cast Reunion

More than 30 years after the release of 1985’s The Goonies, the now grown-up cast reunited with the movie’s director Richard Donner, writer Chris Columbus, and co-executive producer Steven Spielberg on Josh Gad‘s new video series Reunited Apart. The special, which aired on Monday, April 27, is the first of many hosted by Gad, with each episode raising money for charity.

One of the most interesting updates dropped during the Goonies reunion special came from Spielberg as he addressed those ongoing rumors of a possible sequel to the 1985 hit. At various points over the past 35 years, Goonies cast alums or Donner himself have spoken about being on board for a sequel movie. But, alas, no sequel plans have ever officially been put in motion. Spielberg’s comments on The Goonies reunion helped to clarify the story and maybe give fans of the movie some closure on what to expect in the future.

“Chris [Columbus, The Goonies screenwriter], Dick, and I — and Lauren [Shuler Donner] — have had a lot of conversations about it. Every couple of years we come up with an idea but then it doesn’t hold water,” Spielberg explained to Gad when asked about a possible sequel, going on to say, “Until we do, people are just going to have to look at this [livestream] a hundred times!”

Spielberg’s comments on the sequel rumors — which sure seem to imply fans shouldn’t get their hopes up for a second feature film anything soon — led to Donner joking, “How are you going to find seven miserable kids like this again that are new and fresh?”

The Goonies reunion featured cast alums Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Corey Feldman, Jeff Cohen, Ke-Huy Quan, Martha Plimpton, Joe Pantoliano, and Kerri Green. The cast re-enacted scenes from the movie and discussed their memories of it in addition to sharing updates on their lives today. The Goonies episode of Reunited Apart raised funds for the Center for Disaster Philanthropy in support of their COVID-19 Response Fund. And even though chances are low we won’t be getting a sequel, we can at least look forward to the Goonies re-enactment TV show coming to Fox in the future.

You can watch the complete Goonies reunion below. For more, go watch Collider’s recent in-depth chat with Goonies alum Joe Pantoliano, part of our ongoing Collider Connected live interview series.