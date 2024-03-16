The Big Picture Mezco Toyz unveils new Goonies figures, featuring Mikey, Chuck, Data, Mouth, and Sloth with accessories.

The 1985 Richard Donner classic film remains a go-to family-friendly adventure with an infectious young cast.

The Goonies captures a rare sense of wonder for all ages, making viewers feel like kids again.

When it comes to classic 80s films, there’s arguably none as iconic or beloved as The Goonies. The 1985 Richard Donner coming-of-age adventure produced by Steven Spielberg turns 40-years-old next year. Now, to start the party earlier, Mezco Toyz have just unveiled their new wave of Goonies figures that’ll make fans want to hunt down a lost pirate treasure.

A part of the 5 Points line, The Goonies set includes five figures. There’s Mikey, Chuck, Data, Mouth, and Sloth. Each 3.75 inch figure comes individually packaged with classic franchise artwork of this rebellious band of explorers and a handful of accessories. For example, Mikey comes with a map, a copper bone, and a doubloon, while Sloth comes with a removable hat, sword, and a candy bar.

“Goonies Never Say Die”

For the last four decades, The Goonies has been the go-to family-friendly adventure film and the perfect getaway for a younger generation to explore a genre that is mostly full of more adult-oriented features like Indiana Jones and James Bond. There are a lot of reasons for that. Donner is one of the best filmmakers to ever do it, with his sense of tone and awe-inspiring allure taking center stage here. However, it’s this film’s infectious young cast, full of future stars, that made The Goonies a timeless gem. Sean Astin (Lord of the Rings), Josh Brolin (Dune), Ke Huy Quan (Temple of Doom), Corey Feldman (The Lost Boys), and Kerri Green brought so much life to this grand treasure hunt.

No matter if you were a kid when it came out or discovered the film on your own years later, The Goonies is still relevant because of the relatable rare sense of wonder it captured in the heart of its growing audience. As kids, most of us made up adventures finding treasures and dreams of our backyards being the plot of a dangerous mission to fight evil. Goonies turn our overactive imagination into a gleeful reality. What if you found an old treasure map with the X marking the spot in your hometown? That thought is enough to get anyone’s gears turning and, whether you're watching it for the hundredth or first time, The Goonies always find a way to lovingly make us feel like a kid again. It remains the perfect storm for all ages to enjoy.

The Goonies is currently streaming on Prime Video. Before your next rewatch, you can pre-order Mezco’s Goonies set for $100 USD on their website. They’ll ship between September and November 2024.

Watch on Prime Video