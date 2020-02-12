A Unique Drama Pilot, About Reenacting ‘The Goonies,’ Is Coming to Fox

Did you see Be Kind Rewind? Goodness, I love that movie. Directed by Michel Gondry and starring Jack Black and Yasiin Bey, it’s a piece of quirky, magical-realist heaven, in which a band of misfits comes together to remake their favorite movies with delightfully handmade props, amateur actors, and tons of spirit. What if you took that premise, turned it into a series, and made it solely about The Goonies? Then you might have something close to a very intriguing pilot in the works at Fox.

Deadline reports that the as-of-yet untitled pilot, written by Sarah Watson (The Bold Type), is about a woman named Stella Cooper who scurries back home to her hometown after failing to make it in New York City. After finding a gig substitute teaching, she meets three unique students with a unique dream: To remake The Goonies, the 1985 family adventure cult classic starring Sean Astin and an incredible ensemble cast of youngsters, with only their own, limited resources. She joins them on the project, and everyone finds a jolt of inspiration, hope, joy, and revitalization: All through the power of amateur storytelling — perhaps also inspired the story behind the documentary Raiders! The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made.

No cast has been announced yet, but Greg Mottola (Superbad) will be directing Watson’s script. Mottola and Watson will also be producing, alongside Gail Berman, who runs the production company SideCar alongside Watson. And here’s the kicker: The creative team met up with representatives from Steven Spielberg‘s Amblin TV and Warner Bros, including Goonies director Richard Donner and his wife and producing partner Lauren Shuler Donner, to discuss clearing the rights for the Goonies property and being involved creatively. And everyone said yes! So for fans clamoring for a Goonies sequel/remake, this series might be a cooler, more fascinating take on the return to its mythology — particularly given that the Donners and Spielberg are all on board. Could some returning cast member cameos be far behind?

If you haven’t seen The Goonies in awhile, there’s a trailer below to jog your memory/hype you for how they’re gonna remake key sequences for the show. For more on upcoming Fox shows, here’s our review of LEGO Masters. Plus, an interview with Deputy star Stephen Dorff.