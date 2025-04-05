It's been 40 years since The Goonies entered theaters, showcasing an adventure comedy film targeting children and the young at heart. After years of confirmation and denial, it wasn't until 2025 that it was announced that a sequel is finally in development, and Ke Huy Quan has recently shared an optimistic update on how it's going.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Quan shared that the people working on The Goonies sequel are the same creative team who worked on the first film, like Chris Columbus and Steven Spielberg, and has acknowledged it has been in development for a long time. While the fate of the film's production schedule remains uncertain, the actor stated that he's optimistic that it will come together.

"Well, fingers crossed. We have an incredible writer writing the script. Chris Columbus, Spielberg, obviously, same creative team. Except we've been developing for a long time. I want to be optimistic this time around. Hopefully, it will happen soon."

The Goonies was directed by Richard Donner, while Columbus and Spielberg were involved in the feature. It generated over $64 million at the global box office, receiving a Certified Fresh Critics' score of 77% and an average audience score of 91% on Rotten Tomatoes. In 2017, The Goonies was selected for preservation in the U.S. National Film Registry due to its being "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant," and it has become a cult classic.

What Do We Know About 'The Goonies' Sequel?