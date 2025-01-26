If the successes of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and Top Gun: Maverick prove anything, it's that signature '80s cinematic classics are serious money for Hollywood's legacy sequel business. Among the many classics being eyed for a follow-up 40 years after its release is Richard Donner’s teen adventure comedy The Goonies. While the 1985 Steven Spielberg production remains one of the most beloved movies for the children of the ‘80s, producing a follow-up with aged-out stars and without the original director at the helm is an extremely tall task.

Efforts to get a sequel to The Goonies have largely fallen short because of one thing: the lack of inspiration for a great follow-up. Over the years, many ideas were proposed involving Mikey Walsh (Sean Astin), his older brother Brand (Josh Brolin), and their friends as adults on a new adventure helping their children along for the ride while dealing with the surviving members of the Fratelli Family (Robert Davi and Joe Pantoliano). Though Donner, Spielberg, and screenwriter Chris Columbus have had discussions for a sequel for decades, they never found a natural way to revisit the characters long after witnessing One-Eyed Willy’s pirate ship sail away.

Sequel Ideas for 'The Goonies' Did Not "Hold Water"

Image via Warner Bros.

Based on an original story by Spielberg, The Goonies followed the lives of seven kids in the “Goon Docks” of Astoria, Oregon who band together on a quest to find the lost treasure of legendary pirate One-Eyed Willy. Their pursuit of Willy’s Inferno ship within the treacherous Astoria caverns is a race against time as they seek to find the fortune to prevent their homes from being foreclosed. Simultaneously, the local crime family led by Mama Fratelli (Anne Ramsey) seeks the treasure for themselves while evading the authorities.

A modest success when released in the summer of 1985, The Goonies found its core fanbase through home video rentals and cable airings in the late ‘80s and ‘90s. In 2001, Donner, along with original Goonies cast members Astin, Brolin, Ke Huy Quan, Corey Feldman and the remaining cast, reunited for an audio commentary track for the film’s DVD release. Even as young adults, the cast retained the same banter and endearment around each other which surely sparked Warner Bros.' interest in a Goonies sequel. According to James Christie’s book, You're the Director...You Figure It Out: The Life and Films of Richard Donner, Spielberg and Donner commissioned script ideas, including a runaway train premise titled Goonies Never Say Die by Michael Dougherty and Dan Harris (X2: X-Men United). But as Spielberg recounted during Josh Gad’s Reunited Apart special in 2020, many of the sequel ideas were ultimately abandoned because they didn’t "hold water."

A Sequel to 'The Goonies' Without Richard Donner Feels Impossible