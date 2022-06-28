In an interview with Variety, film producer with Fox and Paramount Gail Berman spoke a little on the Disney+ spinoff of 1985's The Goonies that's currently in the works. Collider reported on the spinoff a couple of years ago when rumors first started swirling, but with the Elvis producer's most recent comments it seems the series may finally be gaining some traction.

The Disney+ spinoff, now under the official title Our Time, will be a partnership with Berman, Steven Spielberg's Amblin Entertainment and The Donner Company film producer Lauren Shuler Donner, the late director of The Goonies Richard Donner's wife. The idea for the series struck when Berman was at Paramount and heard of a group of boys who were doing a shoot-by-shoot remake of Spielberg's Indian Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark. At the time, the ambitious group received some press, and not entirely positive feedback from the studio. Berman, however, was struck with inspiration and said, "I thought it was an amazing idea, and it always stood in my head of — how can you take an idea like that and turn it into a TV series?"

With Amblin on board, as well as Donner, they set out to obtain the rights for The Goonies at Warner Bros. With producer Toby Emmerich's blessing (considering they had both Spielberg and Richard Donner's wife), what would later become Our Time was set into motion. Originally the pilot for the series was written by Sarah Watson (Parenthood) and pitched to Fox. When network passed, claiming the show felt too young for their audience, the creators behind Our Time pressed on, determined to bring the timeless classic back to new generations. That was when the project was taken on by Disney+.

For some time all we knew was that the "series is a story of a town and a family in the lens of “Friday Night Lights,” and within that they tell a story of a shot-by-shot remake of The Goonies." Variety reported that "Sarah worked nonstop to deliver this incredible script," about Stella Cooper, a woman who, after failing to make headway in New York, returns to her hometown of Astoria, Oregon, harboring a heavy secret. Once back, Stella becomes a substitute teacher where she meets the group of students determined to recreate The Goonies scene by scene, who decide to enlist the help of their new substitute.

The series being unveiled in a Friday Night Lights fashion could open the door to original cast members returning — though this is entirely speculative. After his run on Netflix's Stranger Things, it's possible that Sean Astin would be game to make a cameo, as well as Disney's MCU alum Josh Brolin, who played Thanos well after his very first acting role in The Goonies. Another hopeful cameo would be Ke Huy Quan, of Everything Everywhere All At Once fame, who portrayed Data in the original film. Quan is already set to star in an upcoming Disney+ series, American Born Chinese, directed by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' Destin Daniel Cretton. Sometimes the stars just align.

As of now, Greg Mottola (Superbad) is reported to direct, with Caitlin FitzGerald (Inventing Anna) set to star as Stella Cooper, Livi Birch (Stranger Things) as Olivia Cooper, Jade Fernandez (Deep Water) as Principal Bianca Braddock, Ramon Rodriguez (Battle Los Angeles), Rachael Thompson (WandaVision) and more.

No release date has been set for Our Time yet. You can read the official synopsis below: