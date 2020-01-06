First Trailer for Gwyneth Paltrow’s ‘The Goop Lab’ Is Here to Sell You Nonsense for a Premium

Gwyneth Paltrow‘s super successful snake oil-selling sham operation Goop, a pseudoscientific wellness scam catering to affluent six-figure income earners, was recently valued at $250 million. That might explain why Netflix has opted to give the brand, which has gone from “ludicrous” to dangerous” in recent years, an even bigger platform than it already has. Who cares about peddling dangerous nonsense to the masses when you can make a quick buck doing so without any repercussions?

Now I could go through the company’s problematic history, its unfounded claims, and the legal action taken against it, but luckily most level-headed people seem to be perfectly aware of how ridiculous Goop and its behind-the-scenes team are. The comments for the first trailer for Paltrow’s Netflix series the goop lab with Gwyneth Paltrow seem to speak to that truth, and that restores some of our faith in humanity. However, the fact that these scam artists have this platform available to bilk more people out of their money is a tough reality to come to terms with…

The goop Lab is executive produced by Paltrow, Elise Loehnen, Shauna Minoprio and Andrew Fried and Dane Lillegard of Boardwalk Pictures, and they should all be ashamed of themselves despite the millions of dollars they “earned.” If you’re so inclined, you can add the goop lab with Gwyneth Paltrow to your watchlist now.

Check out the first trailer for the satirical comedy series totally serious documentary series the goop lab with Gwyneth Paltrow below:

the goop lab with Gwyneth Paltrow is a six-episode series, guiding the deeply inquisitive viewer in an exploration of boundary-pushing wellness topics, including: psychedelics, cold therapy, female pleasure, anti-aging, energy healing and psychics. The goop lab launches on Netflix January 24, 2020.

As awful as this is, the comments are delightful. Here’s a sampling: