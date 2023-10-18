Marketing crossovers for major franchises has become very commonplace in today’s movie landscape. Everyone’s favorite killer doll Chucky was just seen promoting The Exorcist after all. However, if you had Slappy the Dummy from Goosebumps being a Taylor Swift fan on your 2023 bingo card, you should be a fortune-teller. The popular horror mascot has been spotted handing out Eras Tour friendship brackets outside of local movie theaters.

These hilariously spooky images, provided by Bloody Disgusting, have an army of life-size Slappys living their best Swiftie lives with fellow fans. Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour just released in theaters this past weekend and broke the box office record for a concert film opening by an extremely wide margin. Swift’s on top of the world right now thanks to her Eras Tour raking in millions around the world over the last year and her bringing a whole new audience to football in the last few weeks. That's before we even mention that 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is releasing at the end of the month.

However, releasing on the same day (Friday the 13th) as The Eras Tour was the Goosebumps revival on Disney+ where Slappy has been fittingly teased as the reboot’s big bad. This slightly darker take on R.L Stine’s legendary series of children's horror books received mostly positive reviews with Slappy’s dreadful face seen all over the marketing. The famous creepy doll has been on billboards complete with moving eyes for example. Slappy’s a mischievous force of nature with a bit of kookier side which makes the reveal that he’s a Swiftie funny, but not all too surprising. This isn’t the first horror icon to be seen supporting Swift either as an image of Billy the Puppet from Saw watching The Eras Tour in theaters has been making the rounds on social media.

Image via Taylor Swift

Can We Please Get Taylor Swift in a Horror Movie!

With Slappy being the second murderous doll to pay Swift a visit, is it too much to ask the singer-songwriter to appear in a horror movie? Whether it’s Goosebumps or as a Hex Girl in Scooby-Doo, Swift would be perfect for the genre. She has acted many times before, so it wouldn’t be unprecedented. While horror fans wait for that day to come, you can stream the first five episodes of Goosebumps on Disney+ and see Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour in theaters now.