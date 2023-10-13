Since 1992, R.L. Stine’s Goosebumps novels have haunted children across Canada and the U.S. The concepts from these nightmarish tales have stuck in the minds of 90s kids all over. Now, there is a chance to relive the trauma with the television reboot on Hulu and Disney+.

Filmed in Vancouver, Canada, a group of five teenagers make quick work of accidentally releasing a horde of supernatural forces. With the town and their homes at stake, the teens must join forces in order to defeat and rid their neighborhood of these creatures. This is a task easier said than done as these high schoolers must put aside the dramatic social life most students endure growing up and navigate the secrets held by their own parents.

Since the success of the 2015 theatrical release of Goosebumps, director Rob Letterman was invited to return and bring us 2023’s version, setting the scene for a fantastic re-introduction to the beloved literary series and haunting children in the U.S. and Canada all over again.

Image via Disney+ Goosebumps (2023) Release Date October 13, 2023 Cast Justin Long, Rachael Harris, Rob Huebel, Miles McKenna, Isa Briones, Ana Yi Puig, Zack Morris, Will Price Main Genre Horror Genres Mystery, Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy, Family Rating TV-PG Seasons 1 Studio Sony Pictures Television Characters By R.L. Stine Developer Rob Letterman, Nicholas Stoller Number of Episodes 10 Streaming Sevice Disney+, Hulu Franchise(s) Goosebumps Directors Rob Letterman, Steve Boyum Showrunner Kevin Murphy

Justin Long as Nathan Bratt

Image via Disney+

When Justin Long shows up in the cast list of a horror movie, the characters he plays typically meet terrifying conclusions. Take, for example, his role in Barbarian, where lack of chivalry ends up costing him dearly, or Tusk, where a lunatic performs surgery to transform him into a beast. He's also not new to the young adult scene, though; in an interview with NY Daily News, he said,

“When I started out, a big teen movie boom was happening, so I auditioned for all that stuff, and it just so happened that I got this part in Jeepers Creepers.”

Transitioning from his lighter roles, like in Herbie: Fully Loaded, to more dark and twisted stories, Goosebumps is a welcome medium, reintroducing Long to the next generation of teens. While more details of his character remain under wraps, he will be playing Nathan Bratt, a new teacher at the student's school who is rumored to have some affiliation with a supernatural murder.

Related:'Goosebumps': Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know About the Disney+ Reboot

Ana Yi Puig as Isabella

Image via Disney+

Ana Yi Puig, who recently made her a major breakthrough alongside Rebel Wilson in Senior Year, is playing Isabella, the smart but shy girl at school. With her smarts, she also seems to feel a certain responsibility for the rest of the group and, most likely, an undying loyalty. This might lead to the emergence of a natural hero when others fall victim to the creatures that lurk through the town.

Miles McKenna as James

Image via Disney+

Miles McKenna is the best-selling author of Out!: How to Be Your Authentic Self, the story of his journey coming out as transgender in 2015 on his YouTube channel. His story has inspired many in his community and created a loving community on his YouTube channel where others can feel free to be themselves. His story and rise to success led to him starring in another supernatural horror film called Nocturne.

It's fitting that he would be cast as James in the new Goosebumps series. James is a rich kid who apparently doesn't take school very seriously, jokes around too much, and always wants to be the center of attention. Perhaps a fitting diversion for one of the gang's hair-brained ideas to capture some of the evil entities in town.

Will Price as Jeff

Image via Disney+

With acting credits in The Mosquito Coast and The Endgame, Will Price is a fresh actor on the rise. Taking on the role of the group's skateboarding bad boy, Price embodies Jeff, the son of the sorceress waitress Nora. His father's backstory as a daredevil, which led to his passing, provides some insight into Jeff's attitude. His toughness might shine in the face of many poltergeists, but there may be an emotional side to him that could create a connection between him and his unexpected team.

Zack Morris as Isaiah

Image via Disney+

Born in Essex, England, Zack Morris, who has credits for acting in EastEnders and Jericho Ridge but absolutely no affiliation to the Zack Morris from Saved By The Bell, is taking on the part of Isaiah. He’s the jock of the group, with very high prospects for this football career and pressured by his parents to gain a scholarship for college. With his athletic ability, we can hopefully expect stunts that will reign in the wild monsters, and as the story goes on, his character may gain some depth beneath all the football accolades.

Isa Briones as Margot

Image via Disney+

Isa Briones is a young actress most notably known for her role in the Paramount+ series Star Trek: Picard. Though she began her career modeling in New York at just three years old, her acting career started in Los Angeles, California, at around seven. She stars in Goosebumps as Margot is that of a hard-working student dedicated to becoming a writer who is commonly misconstrued as a snob due to her work ethic. Her dedication to the craft of storytelling also inspires her to lead a life worth writing about, and what could be more interesting than hunting down paranormal monstrosities to save the town?

Related:‘Trick r’ Treat’, ‘Goosebumps’, and ’Annabelle’ Join Demonic Forces for Loungefly Halloween Collection

Rachael Harris as Nora

Image via Disney+

Rachael Harris has had a long career in American television series through the 90s and 2000s and is easily recognized by fans of the movie The Hangover, where she played the overbearing girlfriend of Dr. Stuart "Stu" Price (Ed Helms). Since then, she landed a lead role in the series Lucifer, where she stars as Dr. Linda Martin, Lucifer Morningstar's (Tom Ellis) therapist and lover. In Goosebumps, she adorns the role of Jeff’s mother, Nora. She's a seemingly innocent waitress who works at a local café, but time will tell there is more to her than meets the eye. As the heroic teenagers scramble to fix their ghastly mistakes, they might expose some of Nora’s history in sorcery.

Rob Huebel as Colin

Image via Max

Rob Huebel (Children’s Hospital) will have a recurring role in the Goosebumps series as Margot’s father and the high school guidance counselor, Colin. As with many high school guidance counselors, Colin wants what's best for the children. However, it can be difficult for him to understand exactly what these teens are going through. It’s only a matter of time before the unbelievable stories the kids tell him become a reality, and these fantasies become Colin's nightmare.