For 90s kids, the Goosebumps books and television series was the perfect introduction for young aspiring fans of horror, and the brand was revitalized in 2015 with the Jack Black film, introducing a new generation to the mind of R.L. Stine.

With spooky season fast approaching, many fans are getting excited about a new Goosebumps series that will be coming to Disney+. With stars including Justin Long and Goosebumps veteran Rob Letterman behind the camera, we can’t wait to see this new show for ourselves. We’re also crossing our fingers that it won't eventually suffer the same fate as the previous R.L. Stine series Just Beyond, which was removed from Disney+ in May along with Willow and other series.

Goosebumps Release Date 1995-10-27 Cast R.L. Stine, Corey Sevier, Caterina Scorsone Main Genre Horror Genres Horror, Fantasy, Mystery Rating PG Seasons 4

When Is Goosebumps Coming Out?

We don’t have a release date yet for the new Goosebumps series, but Disney did show off a new poster during Comic-Con. The series is reported to already be in post-production, so hopefully, we’ll have a more definitive release date soon.

Where Can You Watch Goosebumps?

The live-action Goosebumps series has been confirmed to be coming to Disney+ so the popular streamer will be the place to watch the ten-episode season.

Is There a Trailer for Goosebumps?

We don’t have a trailer for Goosebumps yet, but if it's half as fun as the trailer for the 2015 Goosebumps film then we’ll be happy, and maybe a little scared.

Who Stars in Goosebumps?

Goosebumps is set to star Justin Long as Nathan Bratt, a new teacher with a connection to a supernatural murder that happened years earlier. Long has previously starred in various well-known films including Idiocracy, Barbarian, Dodgeball, and Galaxy Quest.

Rachael Harris was also cast in Goosebumps, where she will be playing Nora. Viewers may recognize her as Dr. Linda from Lucifer and Sheila from Suits. She also played Greg Heffley’s mom in the Diary of a Wimpy Kid movies.

Rob Huebel will also star in Goosebumps playing the role of Colin. His previous roles include Russell in The League and Dr. Maestro in Children’s Hospital. He also had a recurring role in the Max series The Sex Lives of College Girls.

The younger cast for Goosebumps includes Ana Yi Puig (Senior Year), Miles McKenna (Nocturne), Will Price (The Mosquito Coast), Zack Morris (EastEnders), and Isa Briones (Star Trek: Picard), in the roles of Isabella, James, Jeff, Isaiah, and Margot respectively.

What Is Goosebumps About?

Unlike the beloved Goosebumps series from the 90s, this show won’t be an anthology series. Instead, Disney+’s Goosebumps will focus on

“a group of five high schoolers who unleash supernatural forces upon their town and must all work together — thanks to and in spite of their friendships, rivalries, and pasts with each other — in order to save it, learning much about their own parents’ teenage secrets in the process.”

The series was filmed largely in winter in Vancouver, with some scenes also being filmed at Whistler in British Columbia, so we’re expecting our heroes to have to deal with some chilly weather.

Who Is Making Goosebumps?

We have good news for fans of the 2015 Goosebumps film: Rob Letterman, who directed the film, is also involved in the new Goosebumps series. Letterman is not only an executive producer but is also one of the people who developed the series and also directed the pilot episode of the series. Outside the first Goosebumps film, Letterman also directed Pokémon: Detective Pikachu, Gulliver's Travels, Monsters vs. Aliens, and Shark Tale.

Letterman developed the series in collaboration with Nicholas Stoller who will also write and executive produce. Stoller’s previous directorial credits include the Neighbors movies, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Get Him to the Greek, and Bros. Stoller is also no stranger to working on television having written and directed episodes of Friends from College and Platonic. His next project is the Will Ferrell-Reese Witherspoon wedding comedy You’re Cordially Invited.

R.L. Stine, the author of the Goosebumps series of books, arguably needs no introduction. He has written some of the most popular middle-grade and young-adult books on the market. In addition to Goosebumps, he is also the author of the Fear Street novels which was adapted into a trilogy of films on Netflix in 2021.

Series Like Goosebumps You Can Watch Now

Are You Afraid of the Dark (1992-1996)- This classic Nickelodeon anthology series was responsible for more than a few nightmares for 90s kids. The basic premise of Are You Afraid of the Dark consisted of a group of friends telling each other spooky stories around a campfire. This allowed the show to try out a variety of different horror genres. From “The Tale of the Ghastly Grinner” to “The Tale of the Dead Man’s Float” many of the stories submitted for the approval of the midnight society still hold up today.

Wednesday (2022)- Starring Jenna Ortega in the titular role, Wednesday introduced a new generation to the daughter of the creepy and kooky Addams family. The series' first season took Netflix by storm in 2022 and had everyone doing the “Goo Goo Muck”. Its focus on Wednesday’s adventures at an eerie boarding school somewhat sidelined the rest of the Addams family, but allowed plenty of time for the main character to shine. Wednesday has been confirmed for a second season, though we don’t know when it will be released. In the meantime.

Goosebumps (1998)- The classic kids’ horror anthology series featured episodes based on some of the most popular Goosebumps books. From “The Haunted Mask” to “Night of the Living Dummy,” many of these episodes have become classics in their own rights and are often surprisingly scary considering the age of the audience. Goosebumps was right up there with Are You Afraid of the Dark for terrifying children’s television. Multiple episodes of Goosebumps are streaming on Netflix.

