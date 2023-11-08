The Big Picture Fifi the Vampire Poodle is back, and she's ready to sink her teeth into some unsuspecting victims in the revamped Goosebumps series on Disney+.

The new series takes a different format, focusing on a story arc and incorporating elements from the spooky novel series to bring nostalgia to older viewers.

Justin Long joins the cast as a genius casting addition, adding a dark comedic touch to the series and giving adults a reason to give it a try.

Fifi the Vampire Poodle is back and she’s been sharpening her teeth. In an exclusive sneak peek for Disney+’s revamped Goosebumps series, the pup is on the hunt and Justin Long is just trying to keep up. The episode nine sneak peek sees Long’s Nathan Bratt following Fifi through a dark forested area with the dog hot on the trail of discovery. When they reach their final destination and Nathan prepares to begin digging, he finds out the truth about the well-groomed poodle. Flashing her canines at him, Nathan has the shock of his life when he spots a set of sharpened fangs in their place.

Back from the dead, Disney+ has resurrected the stories of R.L. Stine in a completely different format than many of us ‘90s kids grew up with. Rather than going from a weekly book-to-book on-screen adaptation, the series goes the story arc route while also tossing in plenty of lore from the spooky novel series. The opening moments of the first episode introduce audiences to a teenager named Harold Biddle (Ben Cockell) who dies in a mysterious house fire under suspicious and perhaps even paranormal circumstances. Three decades later, in the present day, a group of teens goes on a journey to uncover sinister secrets still haunting their town while Long’s character becomes the unsuspecting owner of Harold’s old house.

So far, the ten-episode first season has put an updated twist on such memorable books as Say Cheese and Die, The Cuckoo Clock of Doom, and You Can’t Scare Me! Along with everyone’s favorite blood-sucking poodle, the series has also brought back the terrifying ventriloquist doll, Slappy, who serves as the premiere season’s secondary antagonist.

Who Is in 'Goosebumps'?

Taking it upon themselves to put an end to the town’s supernatural terrors are our five high school students played by Zack Morris (EastEnders), Ana Yi Puig (Senior Year), Isa Briones (Star Trek: Picard), Miles McKenna (Guilty Party), and Will Price (The Mosquito Coast). Filling out the adult cast alongside Long are Rachel Harris (Lucifer), Leonard Roberts (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), Rob Huebel (The League), Chris Geere (You’re the Worst) and Françoise Yip (Blade: Trinity).

A terrific addition to draw in older viewers for the perfect blend of nostalgia and contemporary, Long is the genius casting addition to accompany the teens on their search for the truth. Known for his roles in dark comedy horror films including Kevin Smith’s Tusk and Zach Cregger’s Barbarian, the actor gives adults a reason to give the new series a try. Check out Collider’s exclusive Goosebumps clip below and catch the series on Hulu and Disney+ in the U.S. with new episodes airing weekly on Fridays.

