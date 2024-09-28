The spooky season is finally upon us. While hardcore horror icons like Michael Myers and Freddy Krueger get the bulk of the attention this time of year, for millennials of a certain age, their first exposure to the genre was with the '90s Goosebumps TV show. Based on R.L. Stine's iconic book series of the same name, the adaptation is just as scary now as it was when it was dominating the fall months almost 30 years ago. Now, as horror fans get closer to Halloween, Goosebumps is getting a frightening new Pop collection from Funko.

There are three normal figures in this Goosebumps wave. This includes the Mutant from Attack of the Mutant, Bad Hare from Bad Hare Day and Slappy from Night of the Living Dummy. There will also be a Barnes & Noble exclusive Black Light Haunted Mask ($14.99 USD) from the iconic story of the same name. However, by far the star of the show here is the Werewolf book cover deluxe pop ($24.99) that replicates the classic cover from Werewolf of Fever Swamp. While all these stories were covered in the popular series, these designs are based on their original artwork from the books that were done by artist Tim Jacobus.

These Stories Will Give You 'Goosebumps'

Close

What Stephen King did for mature horror audiences, Stine did for younger readers. Whether it was the book series that started with 1992’s Welcome to Dead House or the TV series that started with a scream-worthy bang with the beloved two-part adaptation of The Haunted Mask in 1995, this franchise cultivated a new following of horror fans. Goosebumps to this day remains the perfect gateway horror series.

It toed the line perfectly between spooky stories for all ages and twisted scary nightmares that have left a mark on its readers/viewers all these decades later. The twist endings were particularly traumatizing and defined Stine as one of the genre’s best tormentors. Goosebumps is still receiving love today with two film adaptations in the 2010s and a new Disney+ series that debuted last year. Season 2 for that adaptation is currently in the works, following the traditional anthology format that the franchise is known for. Also, while the original Goosebumps book series had ended in 1997, Stine has kept the brand alive over the last decade with Goosebumps Slappyworld and Goosebumps House of Shivers.

Where Can You Stream ‘Goosebumps’?

The original Goosebumps series is currently on streaming on Netflix while Season 1 of the reboot is haunting fans on Disney+. The Funko Pop collection isn't currently up for pre-order yet. However, you can preview it in its entirety on Barnes & Noble’s website, where their exclusive Haunted Mask Pop is up for pre-order.

Goosebumps (2023) 5 10 Five teenagers accidentally discover an old collection of R.L. Stine's "Goosebumps" manuscripts, releasing a variety of sinister creatures and spooky happenings in their town. As they navigate these supernatural challenges, the group learns to rely on each other and solve the mysteries behind each story. Release Date October 13, 2023 Cast Justin Long , Rachael Harris , Rob Huebel , Miles McKenna , Isa Briones , Ana Yi Puig , Zack Morris , Will Price Main Genre Adventure Seasons 2 Studio Sony Pictures Television Characters By R.L. Stine Creator(s) Rob Letterman , Nicholas Stoller Developer Rob Letterman, Nicholas Stoller Number of Episodes 10 Streaming Service(s) Disney+ , Hulu Franchise(s) Goosebumps Directors Rob Letterman , Steve Boyum Showrunner Kevin Murphy Expand

Watch on Netflix