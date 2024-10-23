While the wait won't be long for Disney+ and Hulu's chilling Goosebumps series to return with Season 2, The Vanishing, early next year, audiences won't have any new stories from the shelves of R.L. Stine to turn to this Halloween. However, Tubi is making it easier than ever to delve into the franchise's past on-screen this spooky season. Nearly all 74 episodes of the campy, creepy, and downright classic 1990s series - along with its iconic intro - are now streaming on the free ad-supported platform.

Created at the height of the kid-friendly horror book series's popularity, Goosebumps was a live-action anthology adaptation of many of the most memorable stories from their pages. The intro quite literally sees the pages fly out of Stine's briefcase and haunt a town with things that go bump in the night. Everything kicked off right before Halloween on October 27, 1995, with an extra-long adaptation of The Haunted Mask, often considered one of the best books and, similarly, one of the best episodes. Compared to the new series, which instead tells longer stories across individual seasons inspired by the movies, each episode featured a faithful recreation of the tales from the books, with two-part specials for the biggest of the bunch. The series ran for four seasons, ending in 1998 with four two-part installments.

Unfortunately, Tubi can't claim to be the exclusive home of all episodes of the original Goosebumps. A few of the aforementioned two-part specials, encompassing 12 episodes, remain locked up on Netflix. That includes The Haunted Mask, as well as A Night in Terror Tower, The Werewolf of Fever Swamp, The Haunted Mask II, Welcome to the Dead House, and The Night of the Living Dummy III. Still, 62 episodes are left to enjoy for free, giving plenty of spooky content for Halloween and beyond. Among the episodes on Tubi are classics like the previous Night of the Living Dummy episodes, One Day at Horror Land, and Say Cheese and Die.

What Does the Future Hold for 'Goosebumps'?

Though it strayed away from the beloved format of the original series, the reboot debuted last year to positive marks overall, earning a Certified Fresh 74% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and a similarly solid 69% score from audiences. Its first boasted a talented young cast alongside horror icon Justin Long, telling the story of five high school students who team up to unravel the supernatural mystery surrounding the death of a local teenager decades prior. Season 2 will bring in yet another familiar face in Friends star David Schwimmer in his first horror role. He plays Anthony, a divorced father and former botany professor trusted with caring for his two children, played by Jayden Bartels and Sam McCarthy. When the kids find a threat lurking in their home, the siblings begin unraveling a haunting mystery that stems back to the disappearance of five teenagers in 1994. The new season will premiere on Disney+ on January 10, 2025.

In the meantime, the original Goosebumps is now streaming for free on Tubi. Check out the catalog of episodes in the link below.

