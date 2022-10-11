Following her recent exit from the Star Trek universe, Isa Briones is gearing up to return to our screens as Variety has revealed her to be one of the new cast members added to Disney+'s upcoming series Goosebumps. Zack Morris (EastEnders) has also been cast and both will be part of the horror series as regulars. They will be joining previously announced Justin Long, Ana Yi Puig, Miles McKenna, and Will Price in the show that is currently in the pre-production stage.

Based on five of the most popular books from the famous and long-running Goosebumps book series by R.L. Stine, Goosebumps will center primarily on "a group of five high schoolers who unleash supernatural forces upon their town and must all work together — thanks to and in spite of their friendships, rivalries, and pasts with each other — in order to save it." Their quest to redeem their town leads them to unearth secrets about their parents from their own teenage years.

Briones will take on a character named Jane. She is a bookworm who “typically has her head in a book." While this comes off wrongly to her classmates as they perceive her to be a snob, Jane is rather "just laser focused on her writing and creating a life that is interesting enough for a memoir.” Morris, on the other hand, will portray Isaiah, a celebrated high school jockey "whose financial struggles at home, has him and his family banking on his athleticism to secure him a full ride to college.”

Image via Paramount

RELATED: 'Goosebumps': Justin Long Joins Disney+ Series

Briones put on a career breakthrough performance as the android Soji (the daughter of Data) and genetically modified Kore in the first two seasons of the Paramount+ Star Trek series, Star Trek: Picard. She, however, was one of four actors to exit the series following the end of its sophomore seaso,n announcing their absence from the third and final season. Her role in Goosebumps role will be the second major small-screen role of her fast-rising career following Picard. She appeared in one episode of FX's anthology series, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. Briones has a background in theater and has equally featured in a handful of feature films including the heist thriller Takers and Lonely Boy.

English actor Morris is building fast on a promising career. He is best known for his role as Keegan Baker in the long-running BBC soap opera EastEnders where he has appeared in over 400 episodes. His other credits include The Fades, One Night, and Children in Need. He will next be seen as Monty Temple in the upcoming thriller Jericho Ridge.

Goosebumps will be the second live-action treatment based on the book series that will come to the small screens, following the '90s version that aired for four seasons and had each of its episodes based on a different book from the wildly popular book series. There have been two feature films released in 2015 and 2018, both produced by Neal H. Moritz, who is back on this Disney+ series as a producer. Nick Stoller and Rob Letterman will co-create as well as executive produce the show. Kevin Murphy will serve as showrunner in addition to joining the team of executive producers that also includes Julia Ruchman, James Eagan, Nick Adams, Pavun Shetty, Conor Welch, Erin O’Malley, and Caitlin Friedman. The project does not yet have a premiere date.