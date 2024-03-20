The Big Picture David Schwimmer joins the second season of horror anthology series Goosebumps.

Schwimmer plays Anthony, a former botany professor facing family challenges.

Schwimmer is the first cast member announced for the new season.

The scary tales of Goosembumps are about to get a lot scarier with the show's upcoming second season, but a friendly addition to the cast will raise the stakes for the new episodes of the Disney+ anthology series. Variety reports that David Schwimmer has joined the cast of the second season of Goosebumps, with the Friends star becoming the first official cast member of the new creepy adventures. While the first season turned out to be successful for the streaming platform, the new episodes will tell a completely different story due to the production's anthology format, meaning that Schwimmer will work with completely different cast members than the ones seen last year.

While Schwimmer is known for his iconic role as Ross Geller in Friends, he recently starred in Little Death, the comedy directed by Jack Begert that premiered at this year's edition of the Sundance Film Festival. The movie follows Martin, a bitter and misogynistic television writer who gets caught up with two addicts who are looking for a stolen backpack. The project has yet to receive a wide release in theaters.

In the second season of Goosebumps, Schwimmer will portray Anthony, a former botany professor and divorced parent of teenage twins. The character will be stuck in a very complicated situation when he takes care of an aging parent while also looking out for his children. Time will tell which R.L. Stine novel will be adapted in upcoming episodes of the series, but the fact that Anthony used to be a botany professor sounds similar to the premise of "Stay Out of the Basement". Considering how this is the first casting announcement for the upcoming season, it could be a while before Goosebumps returns to television.

A New Version of 'Goosebumps'

Before the Disney+ adaptation premiered last year, a couple of films based on the books hit theaters, following a combination of Stine's stories while a fictional version of the author played by Jack Black tried to stop them. However, the Goosebumps developed by Rob Letterman and Nicholas Stoller for Disney+ tries to return to the roots of the franchise, portraying horror stories that will allow younger audiences to fall in love with the genre. The first season of Goosebumps was based on titles such as "Say Cheese and Die" and "The Haunted Mask", forcing Isaiah (Zack Morris) to confront horrors beyond his comprehension. Hopefully, David Schwimmer's Anthony has a better experience with the creatures once the second season of Goosebumps arrives.

There is currently no release date for Goosebumps Season 2. Season 1 is streaming now on Disney+.

Goosebumps (2023)

