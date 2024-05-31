The Big Picture Eduardo Sánchez, known for Blair Witch Project, is set to direct on Goosebumps Season 2.

Sánchez is not just a horror expert, but also shines in procedural dramas like FBI and CSI, crafting tension and gripping stories.

Season 2 of Goosebumps welcomes new faces to the cast, promising a mix of mystery, adventure, and supernatural chills.

There's some intriguing news ahead of Disney+'s spookiest series launching its second season. Eduardo Sánchez, one of the brilliant minds behind the legendary The Blair Witch Project, is stepping into the director's chair for the second season of Goosebumps on Disney+. With his knack for spine-tingling suspense, Sánchez seems a smart choice to take charge of some episodes of the beloved anthology series based on R.L. Stine’s bestselling books. Sanchez is on safe ground with this one — outside of his horror exploits, he’s also directed episodes of some seriously spooky shows like Supernatural, American Horror Story, and Lucifer.

Sanchez's Work Includes 'FBI' and 'CSI'

Sánchez isn't just known for his horror expertise, though. He's also made a significant mark in the world of procedural dramas. His ability to craft tension and maintain a gripping story is evident in his work on shows like FBI, CSI: NY, and Law & Order: SVU. In FBI, Sánchez has directed multiple episodes, proving more than capable of juggling large ensembles and keeping viewers on the edge of their seats, and he'll be doing the same in the next season of Goosebumps.

Goosebumps Rounds Out Cast for Season 2

As Goosebumps gets ready to send shivers down our spines once more, the show is welcoming a fabulous mix of new faces. Joining the fun are Arjun Athalye (Are You Afraid of the Dark?), Eloise Payet (The End of the Party), Christopher Paul Richards (The Kids Are Alright), Kyra Tantao (Zombies 3), Stony Blyden (American Born Chinese), and Sakina Jaffrey (Billions). The young stars are all set for recurring roles. They join an already stellar lineup including David Schwimmer, Ana Ortiz, Sam McCarthy, Jayden Bartels, Elijah Cooper, Galilea La Salvia, and Francesca Noel.

Season 2 of Goosebumps follows fraternal twins Devin (McCarthy) and Cece (Bartels) as they adjust to life with their recently divorced dad, Anthony (Schwimmer). Their new home has more than a few secrets, and it doesn’t take long for things to get spooky. As Devin, Cece, and their friends — Alex (Noel), CJ (Cooper), and Frankie (La Salvia) — dig deeper, they stumble upon the chilling mystery of four teenagers who vanished in 1994.

With Sánchez at the helm, Goosebumps Season 2 is set to deliver the perfect mix of bumps in the night and fun, all while staying true to the playful spirit of R.L. Stine’s original works, so get ready for another season packed with mystery, adventure, and just the right amount of supernatural chills that Goosebumps is famous for.

Goosebumps (2023)

A group of five high schoolers unleash supernatural forces upon their town. Now, they must work together in order to save it. Release Date October 13, 2023 Cast Justin Long , Rachael Harris , Rob Huebel , Miles McKenna , Isa Briones , Ana Yi Puig , Zack Morris , Will Price Main Genre Horror Seasons 1 Number of Episodes 10

