Get ready for a spooky start to the year with a brand-new season of Goosebumps. Also known as Goosebumps: The Vanishing, the sophomore season of the supernatural horror series will also bring a new story, cast, and, of course, a new level of terror. The Disney+ original is a series adaptation of R. L. Stine’s eponymous and fan-favorite book series and the second TV adaptation since 1995’s show of the same name. Developed by Rob Letterman and Nicholas Stoller, Goosebumps explores a variety of incidents and mysteries surrounding the town of Port Lawrence and its people. Designed as an anthology, Goosebumps Season 2 features a new mystery, where two teenage siblings try to investigate a mysterious force in their home, setting off a chain of events that lead them to a case of missing teenagers who mysteriously vanished in 1994.

Premiered in October 2023, as a part of "Hallowstream" and "Huluween", Goosebumps Season 1 generally earned positive reviews for its story, visual effects, writing, and acting, even if the season ended with an unresolved finale. Even though it did not become an instant hit for the network, the series garnered attention among genre fans and became one of the most-watched shows during the 2023 Halloween season. Fans might appreciate the show’s emphasis on practical effects, which gives it a more realistic look and gives a stronger horror experience. In its initial review, Collider’s Kelcie Mattson describes Goosebumps Season 2 as, “Although not an absolute home run, Goosebumps: The Vanishing offers a creepy premise, reliable tropes, and an excellent ensemble cast,” with special praise for the strong cast and their solid performances.

While you wait for the new terror to unfold in the next chapter of this fan-favorite horror series, here’s everything we know about the release date, plot, trailer, cast, and characters of Goosebumps Season 2.