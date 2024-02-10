The Big Picture Disney's anthology series Goosebumps will return for a second season on Disney+.

Season 2 will have an entirely new cast, setting, and story, taking viewers back to 1994 with a group of teenage siblings caught in a mysterious disappearance.

R.L. Stine, the author behind the Goosebumps books, continues to bring his chilling tales to life with this series and other projects, including a collaboration with Netflix.

We’ve got some spooky yet wholesome news to send you into the weekend as Disney’s anthology series, Goosebumps, will rise again for its second season on the network’s streamer, Disney+. If you thought last season was packed with chills, thrills, and things that go bump in the night, just wait until the throwback series returns. Unveiling the news at the 2024 Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, California, it sounds like audiences are in for plenty of tricks and treats as the sophomore installment will feature an entirely new cast, setting, and story adapted from the series of books made famous by R.L. Stine.

As per the Season 2 announcement, the next batch of episodes will once again turn the clock back a few decades, this time to 1994. Viewers will meet a group of teenage siblings who discover that there’s something very wrong with their home and, upon investigating the mysterious occurrence, they accidentally hurl themselves into the center of a mystery that began in 1994 after five teens completely vanished without a trace. As of right now, no cast details have been revealed, but with recognizable names like Isa Briones (Star Trek: Picard) and Justin Long (Barbarian) on the call sheet for the debut season, we can expect more of the same for the show’s sophomore year.

Reinvigorating the books into series form more than two decades since the first adaptation burst onto screens, Season 1 of Goosebumps told the story of five high school friends who find themselves out of their league after investigating a disappearance of a local teen from 30 years ago. As they peel apart the multiple layers of secrets and intrigue, the group discovers that their parents may know more about the missing person's case than they initially led on. Along with Long and Briones, Goosebumps also featured performances fromZack Morris (EastEnders), Miles McKenna (Nocturne), Ana Yi Puig (Jade Armor), Rachel Harris (the Diary of a Wimpy Kid franchise), and Will Price.

What Other Projects Is R.L. Stine Working On?

For decades, Stine has put pen to paper to bring young adults some of the most chilling tales known to man. In the ‘90s, Stine’s books were the center of every book fair and library display, with Hollywood soon realizing they could make big bucks off a series. The first adaptation ran as a four-season production, with each episode bringing to life a different title from Stine’s ever-sprawling repertoire.

Bringing things to the big screen 20 years later, Jack Black starred as the famous author in a duo of films that reintroduced audiences to such characters as Slappy the Dummy and Fifi the vampire poodle. With Season 2 of Goosebumps on the way, it marks yet another project to come from Stine’s desk, as it was recently revealed that the writer had re-teamed with Netflix to bring audiences another title from his Fear Street series.

Check out a trailer for Season 1 of Goosebumps below and get caught up as all episodes are now streaming on Disney+. As of right now, no release window has been set for Season 2, but stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.

Goosebumps (2023)

