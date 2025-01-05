Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Goosebumps'Goosebumps co-creator Rob Letterman and showrunner Hilary Winston don’t plan on resolving the cliffhanger that Season 1 of the Disney+ and Hulu series ended on. Based on the book series of the same name by R.L. Stine, the show follows an anthology format where each season tells a different story. Goosebumps Season 1 features five teenagers who unleash the vengeful sorcerer Kanduu. The season ends with Kanduu's spirit possessing one of the teenagers, just as they believe he has been defeated.

In an interview with ScreenRant, Letterman and Winston revealed that their decision to leave the ending unresolved was inspired by R.L Stine himself. Letterman noted that the Goosebumps books often ended on an ominous note and left the fans to wonder what happens next — and that’s the approach they want to take with the anthology TV series. In Letterman’s exact words: “The characters are flawed, it doesn't tie itself up into a nice little bow with a happy ending and a moral at the end.”

Letterman added that the show isn’t supposed to pander to the viewers. Instead, it is meant to stay as true to the source material as possible. Not to mention that each Goosebumps book focused on a brand-new story with fresh characters and settings. Winston shared her thoughts about the dark themes of the show and added that their characters don’t always make the right choices. She believes that is what makes the source material so special. Goosebumps Season 2 titled The Vanishing will follow two teenage siblings as they uncover a dangerous family mystery. The upcoming season draws inspiration from several of Stine's original books, including Stay Out of the Basement.

R.L. Stine Believes the Disney+ Series Remains True to His Books

Close

Ahead of the premiere of Goosebumps: The Vanishing, R.L Stine has expressed that the show has remained close to what his books set out to achieve. While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, the author joked and expressed that in Season 2, the parents continue to be useless. According to Stine: “In Goosebumps, either they don’t believe the kid or they’re not around and they don’t help.”

The Fear Street author also added how shocked he was to see that the main characters in the show were all teenagers, while the characters in the books are supposed to be younger. However, he admitted that aging the kids up makes everything a lot scarier. At the time, Stine had only watched two episodes of the upcoming season, and he revealed that they were “terrifying.”

While comparing Goosebumps to his more teenager-oriented series Fear Street, which has been adapted into a film franchise by Netflix, Stine added that no one ever dies in the former. He claimed that in Fear Street, teenagers are dying left and right. In Stine’s own words: “Everyone loves it when you kill teenagers.” However, he told the fans to expect a death in the first two episodes of Goosebumps Season 2, which is a big difference from how he wrote the books.

Goosebumps: The Vanishing premieres January 10, 2025 on Disney+ and Hulu, while Season 1 is steraming on both platforms.

Your changes have been saved 5 10 Goosebumps Five teenagers accidentally discover an old collection of R.L. Stine's "Goosebumps" manuscripts, releasing a variety of sinister creatures and spooky happenings in their town. As they navigate these supernatural challenges, the group learns to rely on each other and solve the mysteries behind each story. Release Date October 13, 2023 Cast Justin Long , Ana Yi Puig , Miles McKenna , Will Price , Zack Morris , Isa Briones , Rachael Harris , Rob Huebel , Ana Ortiz Seasons 2 Creator(s) Rob Letterman , Nicholas Stoller Writers Nicholas Stoller , Rob Letterman , Kevin Murphy Showrunner Kevin Murphy Expand

Watch on Hulu