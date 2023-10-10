The Big Picture Disney+ and Hulu's new Goosebumps series takes a literal approach to the power of photos, as Star Trek: Picard star Isa Briones experiences her mother's high school pictures coming to life.

Margot, played by Briones, is intrigued and alarmed by a scrapbook given to her by her teacher, Nathan Britt, which uncovers eerie and mysterious connections to the town's past and her own family.

The new Goosebumps series takes a different approach from the original 90s show and promises familiar scares, humor, and a talented cast, including Justin Long, Rob Huebbel, and Rachael Harris. The series premieres on October 13 with five episodes.

Photos have the power to whisk their viewers back to a moment in time and even feel what it was like to be back experiencing that exact event. Disney+ and Hulu's new Goosebumps series, however, takes that a bit too literally with a new clip that Collider can exclusively share ahead of the show's premiere later this week. The short video sees Star Trek: Picard star Isa Briones at a library where her mother's high school pictures from a scrapbook come to life right in front of her eyes.

Briones plays Margot who is just minding her business when her school's new teacher Nathan Britt (Justin Long) places a book on her table that catches her eye. He awkwardly explains how he came across the scrapbook in his basement and wanted to hand it off to Margot considering the pictures of her mom inside it. Immediately, it all sets off alarm bells in her head both because of Britt's eerie behavior and because of where the book came from - the Biddle basement. A teenager named Harold Biddle tragically died years ago in the town and his shadow still hangs over everyone, especially Margot and her friends' parents who may have some skeletons in their closets they don't want to share.

As Margot opens the book to a particular page with a photo and some drawings, her mom appears right in front of her, talking to students from her time attending the school. After chatting up a jock, she happily greets Harold and reminds him about photo club later that day. She sees Harold snap her mom's photo - the same one she found in the book - and realizes just how close they were. As she and her four friends investigate Harold's mysterious passing, it's clear her mom will be a prime candidate to dig into as the series goes on. Spooky discoveries are sure to await as they dig deeper into her family's connection to the Biddles.

'Goosebumps' Series Takes a Wholly Different Approach to R.L. Stine

The new Goosebumps series hardly resembles the original late 90s television show born from R.L. Stine's widely popular books. While both are meant to be gateways into horror, the original adapted many of the book's stories as individual episodes in an anthology format akin to similar shows at the time like Are You Afraid of the Dark? Despite that, this new take promises familiar, nostalgic scares and a dash of humor as it delves into the mysteries within the kids' town. It also hails from Rob Letterman and Nicholas Stoller, the former of whom directed the successful 2015 Goosebumps blockbuster starring Jack Black.

A fun cast is aboard Goosebumps for its return with Long as the highlight. He's coming off an excellent turn in Zach Cregger's Barbarian, though his experience in horror goes back further to Jeepers Creepers, Tusk, and even another horror anthology series in Creepshow. He's joined by fellow adult cast members Rob Huebbel and Rachael Harris while the teens include Ana Yi Puig as Isabella, Miles McKenna as James, Will Price as Jeff, and Zack Morris as Isaiah.

Goosebumps gets a very spooky October 13 premiere date with five episodes dropping as part of Huluween and Hallowstream at Hulu and Disney+. Check out the exclusive clip below.