[Editor's note: The following contains some spoilers for Goosebumps: The Vanishing.]

Goosebumps: The Vanishing, streaming on Disney+ and Hulu, is the next chapter in the anthology series inspired by the R.L. Stine books. When teenage twins Cece (Jayden Bartels) and Devin Brewer (Sam McCarthy) go to Brooklyn to stay with their divorced dad, Anthony (David Schwimmer), for the summer, they realize they have dark family secrets that are connected to the mysterious events suddenly occurring around them. As the kids and their friends try to figure out what’s going on, their botanist dad finds himself battling some dangerous plants that seem to have turned against him.

During this one-on-one interview with Collider, Schwimmer talked about why he was so interested in this mix of genres, his longtime love of horror, the rich backstory for his character and this world, bonding with his Goosebumps kids, the fun in doing physical comedy, and what gets him to say yes to a project.

David Schwimmer Was Excited To Explore the Dramatic Backstory of His 'Goosebumps: The Vanishing' Character

Collider: With a project like this, you don’t necessarily even need a full pitch to know what it will be, once you hear that it’s Goosebumps. Were you aware of Goosebumps when this came your way? Were you immediately interested? What was your reaction?

DAVID SCHWIMMER: I was aware of Goosebumps and immediately interested. I love the genre. I love action, comedy and horror, especially mixed together. And so, I was immediately intrigued. And then, I read the script and talked to the writers, and I learned about the really, really deep, dramatic backstory, as well as where it goes in the series. I was genuinely excited. I went and read the book that my character is inspired by, Stay Out of the Basement, about a botanist dad who starts to change, and I was like, “Oh, this is gonna be so much fun.” And I just loved that there was such a rich backstory to the character. It’s a tragic one, with what happened to his brother back in 1994, when four teenagers go missing. That traumatic event shaped my character’s whole life, and then my own grown kids now get sucked into this mystery that ties back to something that happened in 1994 to my brother. I just thought that whole idea was really interesting. I get to play a dad of teenagers, and do some physical comedy, some stunts, and some horror. It was just really fun.

Horror is one of your favorite genres, but you’ve never had the opportunity to act in it. Did people just never see you in those types of projects? Did you ever actively pursue trying to do something in the genre before doing this?

SCHWIMMER: No. I should have actively pursued it because I’m a genuine fan and because of my background in physical comedy. I’m a very physical actor, so I think I can lend something to action and horror that hopefully worked. [Viewers will] be the judge. It was great fun to finally shoot some of this stuff.

David Schwimmer Is a Fan of Every Kind of Horror, Which Is Why He Was Drawn to 'Goosebumps'