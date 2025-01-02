When it comes to fiction, children love to be scared. By and large, the horror genre can provide the same emotional catharsis and development for young adults that it does for older demographics: allowing them to feel thrilled by and engaged with challenging themes, but always able to retreat to the safety of their own homes. Compared to the 1990s, when series like Are You Afraid of the Dark? unabashedly terrorized the airwaves, there's been a current-day dearth of spooky streaming series set within that kid-friendly framework. In 2023, Goosebumps, a Disney+ revival of the original 1995 series that's in turn based on author R. L. Stine's bestselling children's book series, poised itself to fill that void. Developed by Rob Letterman and Nicholas Stoller and supervised by showrunner Hilary Winston, Season 2 — stylized as Goosebumps: The Vanishing — might not be an instant modern classic, but it also avoids most of the pitfalls associated with more by-the-numbers installments of existing IP. Instead, this is an enjoyable and entertaining tale punctuated with future potential and solid selling points, among them a concept creepy enough to tell around a metaphorical bonfire.

What Is 'Goosebumps: The Vanishing' About?

As their last summer before college dawns, Devin (Sam McCarthy) and Cece Brewer (Jayden Bartels), a pair of non-identical twins, feel cheerfully resentful about spending their time off with their always-frazzled but well-meaning dad, Anthony (David Schwimmer), in his neighborhood of Gravesend, Brooklyn. Their visit is poor emotional timing for Anthony, who finally receives his older brother Matty's (Christopher Paul Richards) personal effects from the police three decades after Matty's unsolved disappearance. Still searching for answers, the grieving brother and botanist inspects Matty's clothes and discovers residual signs of a brand-new species — albeit something carnivorous and malevolent.

Naturally, messing with this shapeshifting, oozing black goo isn't a good idea. Nevertheless, Anthony's quest to understand the creature's ties to his brother creates one rule that his children must follow — stay out of the basement! — and enables the mysterious substance to claim a new host. Simultaneously, Devin accepts a dare to visit Fort Jerome, the place where Matty inexplicably vanished, and his ill-advised action triggers a planet-wide threat bigger than his family and newfound friend group could have imagined.

'Goosebumps: The Vanishing' Plays Into Familiar Horror Tropes

An anthology series designed to offer a new story each season, Goosebumps: The Vanishing's creative team was influenced by several of Stine's books for Season 2's self-contained tale. Despite their disparate inspirations, the results are coherently connected and, for the most part, impressively eerie, if inconsistently paced. Despite the series' supernatural threat rearing its ugly head relatively quickly, it takes several episodes for the gnarliness of the first episode's cold open to match the promising potential it establishes.

Withholding The Vanishing's eldritch horror initially results in a sense of dissipated tension — sanitized horror instead of something with an unsettling atmosphere and overhanging stakes more reminiscent of what made the '90s series so gripping. However, later episodes of the six provided for review (out of the season's eight total) show a marked improvement on that score, even taking cues from The Blob, body horror, and found footage, all of which are enjoyable to see rendered through a horror-lite gaze.

'Goosebumps: The Vanishing's Ensemble Cast Is Its Strongest Element