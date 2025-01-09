The chilling anthology series is back for more with Goosebumps: The Vanishing, aka Goosebumps season 2. Based on R.L. Stine's incredibly successful series of young adult horror novels, the newest incarnation of Goosebumps has taken the approach of telling a new story with each new season, the first of which was simply titled Goosebumps, presumably to softly relaunch the franchise without confusing audiences with a subtitle. This time around, the series will introduce a new cast of characters, led by Friends star David Schwimmer.

This isn't the first time that the Goosebumps franchise has seen a new coat of paint applied to it. In 2015, Sony Pictures produced a Goosebumps movie starring Jack Black as R.L. Stine in a sort of meta take on the series where Stine's creations escape from the Goosebumps books and wreak havoc on the real world. The 2015 film was a critical and box office success, grossing $158 million worldwide on a budget of $58 million. The film received a sequel in 2018, entitled Goosebumps: Haunted Halloween, which didn't fare quite as well, grossing $93 million worldwide on a $35 million budget. After the middling reception to the sequel, the franchise laid dormant before returning in 2023 in the form of the new series, which R.L. Stine has praised for being accurate to his source material.

Continue reading to find out where you can watch the newest season of the Goosebumps reimagining when it debuts.

Is 'Goosebumps: The Vanishing' Streaming?

Yes, all eight episodes of Goosebumps: The Vanishing will be streaming on both Disney+ and Hulu. While it can be argued that Disney+ is the true home for the series, if you have access to either streaming service, you will be able to enjoy all the thrills and chills that the R.L. Stine-inspired series has to offer.

For those who wish to acquire a Disney+ subscription or wish to bundle the two services together, here is a handy pricing guide to refer to for whatever package suits your fancy.

When Will 'Goosebumps: The Vanishing' Be Released?

Goosebumps: The Vanishing will see its debut on Friday, January 10, 2025, at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET. All eight episodes of the series will be available at the same time, so there's no need to wait to watch the next episode. It can all be binged in one sitting if you please.

Can You Watch 'Goosebumps: The Vanishing' Without a Disney+ Subscription?

For US-based fans, Goosebumps: The Vanishing will not only be available to watch on Disney+, but also on Hulu. It's not often a major series is available on multiple streaming platforms upon its initial release, but this is a rare exception, seeing as both services fall under the Disney umbrella.

Hulu Plans What Is Included? Price With Ads Ad-supported access to the entire Hulu library $9.99/month No Ads Entire Hulu library with zero ad interruptions $18.99/month

Watch the 'Goosebumps: The Vanishing' Trailer

The official trailer for Goosebumps: The Vanishing (which can be viewed above) sets up a compelling new mystery from that of the first season, introducing twins Devin (Sam McCarthy) and Cece Brewer (Jayden Bartels) and their divorced father, Anthony (David Schwimmer), as the three prepare for a summer together under the same roof. Very quickly, the twins are warned to stay out of their father's basement, where he is performing experiments related to the disappearance of his brother in the 1990s. Naturally, things don't quite go to plan and Goosebumps fans have an all-new adventure to go on with the Brewer family and their friends. Goosebumps: The Vanishing looks to be yet another creepy and exciting chapter in the R.L. Stine mythos.

The official synopsis for Goosebumps: The Vanishing reads as follows:

"The season begins when twins Devin and Cece Brewer are sent to spend a summer in Gravesend, Brooklyn, with their divorced dad. A threat is stirring, and they quickly realize that dark secrets are among them, triggering a chain of events that unravel a profound mystery. As they delve into the unknown, Devin, Cece and their friends — Alex, CJ and Frankie — find themselves entangled in the chilling tale of four teenagers who mysteriously vanished in 1994."

What's the Episode Schedule for 'Goosebumps: The Vanishing'?

For those wanting a schedule breakdown for the new Goosebumps season, look no further than this useful guide.

Episode: Title: Release Date: 1 TBA Friday, January 10, 2025 2 TBA Friday, January 10, 2025 3 TBA Friday, January 10, 2025 4 TBA Friday, January 10, 2025 5 TBA Friday, January 10, 2025 6 TBA Friday, January 10, 2025 7 TBA Friday, January 10, 2025 8 TBA Friday, January 10, 2025

