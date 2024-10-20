Nothing says weird divorced dad vibes quite like David Schwimmer in the debut trailer for Goosebumps: The Vanishing. Arriving on Disney+ and Hulu in January, the next installment in the anthology series will send a cold chill down your spine with today’s first-look teaser foreshadowing the bizarre storyline to come. Bringing a little something extra special to New York Comic Con, the series dropped the very first look at the new chapter during the show’s panel at the annual event. Jump on the subway and head down to Gravesend, Brooklyn (a very much real place), just make sure you keep your wits about you, as the teaser reveals that viewers will be in for a real scare.

Right off the F train at the Avenue X station, Anthony (Schwimmer), a divorced dad, picks up his two kids, Cece (Jayden Bartels) and Devin Brewer (Sam McCarthy) for a summer in New York City. Getting them acclimated to their new surroundings, Anthony explains that they have free rein of his Brooklyn home — aside from the basement. Of course, when you tell kids they can’t have something, all they want is to do that very thing, with Devin and Cece leaving the conversation more than a little intrigued about what could be lurking in the basement.

After meeting up with some locals their own age, the twin siblings soon discover more about the uncle they lost decades ago. We also soon discover what’s going on in Anthony’s basement, as he’s turned it into a lab where he can pick up the ball dropped by police and investigate the bizarre disappearance of his brother. With one weird instance following another, Devin and Cece struggle not to see a direct line connecting everything back to their father and his weird basement. Also, we’d just like to add that there’s no actor more lucky with New York real estate than Schwimmer, as his character’s home in Goosebumps: The Vanishing is on par with his Friends apartment.

Who Else Is in ‘Goosebumps: The Vanishing’?

Filling out the lead ensemble cast for the latest Goosebumps series are Ana Ortiz (Ugly Betty), Elijah M. Cooper (Line of Duty), Galilea La Salvia (Party Down), Francesca Noel (Then Came You), and Stony Blyden (Hope Springs Eternal). Following an incredibly successful first season, which featured performances from the likes of Isa Briones (Star Trek: Picard) and Justin Long (It’s a Wonderful Knife), the series was granted a second season renewal earlier this year. Like the books on which it’s based, the overarching outline of the fresh Goosebumps series gives it an anthology style with a new story being told each season.

You can check out the debut trailer for Goosebumps: The Vanishing above and check it out when it arrives on Disney+ and Hulu on January 10, 2025.

Goosebumps (2023) Five teenagers accidentally discover an old collection of R.L. Stine's "Goosebumps" manuscripts, releasing a variety of sinister creatures and spooky happenings in their town. As they navigate these supernatural challenges, the group learns to rely on each other and solve the mysteries behind each story. Release Date October 13, 2023 Cast Justin Long, Ana Yi Puig, Miles McKenna, Will Price, Zack Morris, Isa Briones, Rachael Harris, Rob Huebel, Ana Ortiz Main Genre Adventure Seasons 2 Creator(s) Rob Letterman, Nicholas Stoller Story By R.L. Stine Writers Nicholas Stoller, Rob Letterman, Kevin Murphy

