Reader beware you're in for a scare! Disney+ has just picked up a new live-action Goosebumps series, based on the series of children's horror by R.L. Stine, per a report from Variety. The series, which was reported to be in the works back in April 2020, has been given a ten-episode order by the streamer.

The brand-new series will reportedly be about a group of high school students who accidentally unleash a number of dangerous supernatural forces and must learn to work together in order to stop it and save their families, friends, and their town.

This show will actually be the second live-action Goosebumps series. The first was an anthology series, with each episode being inspired by a different book from the series. The series aired from 1996 to 1998 on the Fox Kids Network in the U.S. There have also been two film adaptations of the book series, with 2015’s Goosebumps and 2018’s Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween.

Image via 20th Century Fox Television

RELATED: 7 Spooky Episodes of the 'Goosebumps' TV Show That Still Hold Up

This new Disney+ series is set to be written by Nick Stoller (The Muppets) and Rob Letterman (Detective Pikachu), they will also both be serving as executive producers for the series. Letterman, who directed the 2015 movie, is also said to be directing the first episode. The series will also be executive produced by Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty for Original Film, Conor Welch for Stoller Global Solutions, and Iole Lucchese and Caitlin Friedman for Scholastic Entertainment.

The first Goosebumps book was published by Scholastic in 1992 and has had books in the series published almost every year since with books published as recently as 2021, and currently has books scheduled for 2022. Since 1992, the series has sold over 400 million books across the world and has been translated into over thirty languages. The Goosebumps series is the second-best-selling book series in history, second only to Harry Potter. Through the main series of books, and a number of spin-off series like Tales to Give You Goosebumps and Goosebumps Series 2000, the Goosebumps franchise contains over 200 individual books with no signs of stopping.

Currently, there is no official news in regard to any casting for the series or an expected release date. However, for any Goosebumps fans who can’t wait for the new series, Disney+ is currently streaming another show from the mind of R.L. Stine, Just Beyond.

'Jurassic World: Dominion': Dinosaurs Invade the Winter Olympics in New TV Spot The new film roars into theaters on June 10.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email