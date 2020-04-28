‘Goosebumps’ Gets Another Crack at a Live-Action TV Series

Scholastic Entertainment, Sony Pictures TV, and Neal H. Moritz are teaming up for another go at a live-action Goosebumps series. Mortiz’s Original Film banner previously partnered with the studio for the one-two punch of the big-screen versions of R.L. Stine‘s spooky stories. Now, they’ll be taking the creepy kids books to the small screen once more. Fans of a certain age, myself included, probably remember not only Stine’s (book) spines lining the shelves of your local bookstore (remember stores? remember books?) but also the mid-90s live-action versions of those tomes come to life. Hopefully the technological TV-making advances of the intervening 25 years, in addition to a lot more streaming content options (and available money), will give fans the super-creepy version Goosebumps has long deserved.

As Deadline reports, Scholastic Entertainment President and Chief Strategy Officer Iole Lucchese will executive produce along with Caitlin Friedman, Scholastic’s SVP & General Manager, Moritz, and Originals Head of Television, Pavun Shetty. No other details on the project are available at the moment. Sony remains one of the few major content players without its own branded streaming service; the company sold off most of its ownership in Crackle to, of all things, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment last year. Don’t expect Goosebumps to appear there. But that’s good news for Sony and Scholastic, as well as all the major streaming services out there, since the rebooted show may very well fetch a high price and millions of viewers. Stay tuned.

Here’s what Lucchese had to say:

“Goosebumps has been keeping kids and families on the edge of their seats for nearly 30 years and we’re very excited to partner with Sony Pictures Television and Neal H. Moritz to bring the enduring brand to life in a fresh new way for today’s generation. From the world-famous book series to a full-scale licensing program and even live-action movies starring Jack Black, Goosebumps remains wildly popular and we look forward to presenting new adventures to give fans even more Goosebumps.”

Moritz followed up with a quote of his own: