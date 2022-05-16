Attention all fans of food competition shows, Fox has just what you are looking for. The network has announced that not only will the next season of the hit series Next Level Chef premiere immediately following next year's Supr Bowl, but a new series titled Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars will be coming to the channel as well.

Next Level Chef premiered on Fox this past January and quickly became their “#1 New Entertainment Program”. The series is hosted by Ramsay, and he also serves as a mentor to the competing chefs alongside Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais. Next Level Chef saw chefs competing in one of three levels of kitchens. The top level has a kitchen equipped with the best equipment a chef could want, with less quality equipment being available each level down. The top level also has the first pick of ingredients, with the bottom level having to cook with the scraps of what the top two didn’t take. The format is inspired by Ramsay’s belief that “the true test of great chefs is not only what they can do in the best of circumstances, but what kind of magic they can create in the worst”. Season 2 of Next Level Chef will premiere immediately following Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, February 12, 2023, on Fox.

Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars will see Ramsay looking for the next great entrepreneur in food and drink. In the new competition series, Ramsay will put the contestants through a series of challenges that will test to see if they have the “drive, dedication, creativity, passion, and talent” to thrive in such a competitive business. The winner of the show will receive an investment from Ramsay himself to make their culinary dreams come true.

Both shows are produced by Studio Ramsay Global, a production company founded by Ramsay and FOX Entertainment, and FOX Alternative Entertainment. Next Level Chef sees Ramsay serving with Lisa Edwards and Matt Cahoon as executive producers. Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars will see Ramsay serving as executive producer alongside Edwards and Danny Schrader. Schrader also serves as the composition series’ showrunner.

About the new series, Ramsay commented:

“It has always been incredibly important to me to support and foster the endeavors of the next generation of extraordinary culinary talent. GORDON RAMSAY’S FOOD STARS challenges me to do exactly that, all while raising the stakes with my own investment and a whole new level of mentorship and challenge, pushing those with the skills and drive to make it all the way to the top. The future of our food industry has never been more exciting, and I can’t wait for audiences to follow our search across the country as we unearth some of the most entrepreneurial talent out there.”

In the announcement of the new series, Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment & Specials, FOX Entertainment, also gave a comment, adding:

“Launching a culinary business is challenging enough. Building it into a successful enterprise is an entirely different animal. Gordon has accomplished both many times over. One of the world’s elite chefs and the embodiment of a true entrepreneur, he will tap into his deep well of culinary skills, acute business acumen and ability to take risks in this new series to challenge, mentor and inspire our contestants to bring out their best and find his next protégé. Fueled by the momentum of NEXT LEVEL CHEF, GORDON RAMSAY’S FOOD STARS is the perfect show to next come out of the gate as we continue to grow Studio Ramsay Global together.”

