HBO Max has just released a new trailer for their upcoming comedy series Gordita Chronicles, which is set to premiere on the streaming app on June 23. The new series will take viewers back to the neon year of 1985, when Cucu “Gordita” Castelli and her family set off to move from their home in Santo Domingo to the Florida city of Miami in hopes of making a new life stateside. The series will follow all the ups and downs that come with a long-distance move, from the struggles to make new friends, dealing with culture shock, and having to re-imagine the American dream.

The series will follow the Castelli family, which includes Cucu's marketing executive father Víctor, played by Juan Javier Cardenas, her bold and vivacious mother Adela, played by Diana Maria Riva, and status-obsessed older sister Emilia, played by Savannah Nicole Ruiz. Cucu "Gordita" Castelli is played by Olivia Goncalves.

The new trailer shows some antics we can expect to see from the Castellis, including an incident with a rearview mirror, trouble over outfit repetition, and the backstory behind Gordita's nickname. The new trailer shows the flash and nostalgia of 1980s Miami, replete with wide-shouldered tops, teased hair, and tons of bright colors. The new series looks to bring the same bright tone to the story of a family in transition. Also released today is a new poster for the series featuring a poolside shot of Cucu and her family.

Image via HBO Max

RELATED: From 'Twilight' to 'Never Have I Ever,' 8 Shows and Movies to Watch for More Teen Love Triangles

The series comes from Zoe Saldana’s Cinestar Pictures And Osprey Productions. Eva Longoria directed the pilot for the series and also serves as an executive producer for UnbeliEVAble Entertainment. Claudia Forestieri wrote the pilot for Gordita Chronicles and serves as executive producer on the series. In addition to the main cast, the series also stars Noah Rico, Cosette Hauer, and Dascha Polanco. Patrick Fabian and Loni Love appear as guest stars in the series.

Josh Berman of Drop Dead Diva and CSI also executive produces alongside Jennifer Robinson and Chris King of Osprey Productions. Brigitte Munoz-Liebowitz serves as showrunner on the series. She is also executive producer for Bons Mots Emporium. Eva Longoria directed the pilot for the series and serves as executive producer for UnbeliEVAble Entertainment. Zoe Saldana, Mariel Saldana and Cisely Saldana are executive producers for Cinestar Pictures.

You won't be able to stream Gordita Chronicles until June 23. However, you can watch the new trailer for the series below.