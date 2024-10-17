Reality TV and Culinary Connoisseurs, you have come to the right place! This is where we talk about all things Gordon Ramsay, and how to stream every series starring the famous chef known for his exquisite cuisine and harsh critiques. Whether you admire his stern and somewhat fearful demeanor, or you appreciate the genius that goes into his magnificent cuisine, there's no denying that he's pure entertainment. Chef Ramsay has been a part of the media since 1999 with his first-ever show, Ramsays Boiling Point, and now in 2024, he is successfully judging MasterChef Season 14 and mentoring contestants on Next Level Chef.

Having said that, there is a plethora of Ramsay shows to watch, ranging from documentaries about the dark side of the culinary industry to extreme cooking contests. So we put together your go-to guide for streaming every Gordon Ramsay show, complete with plotlines and much more. Welcome aboard!

'Ramsay's Boiling Point' (1999)

Let's take a ride back over to 1999, when Gordon was just starting out his career as a chef. The series explores the challenges and fun that came from launching his first-ever eatery. You can find Ramsay's debut on Amazon Prime.

'Hell's Kitchen' (2005)

The most popular of them all is Hell's Kitchen! More than a decade after its debut, the series continues to captivate foodies everywhere. Chef Ramsay's tough love and the intense challenges faced by the contestants are defining features of the show. You can watch Hell's Kitchen on both Peacock and Hulu.

Hell's Kitchen Aspiring chefs face intense culinary challenges under the watchful eye of Chef Gordon Ramsay, competing in grueling dinner services and high-stakes cooking battles. Ramsay pushes contestants to their limits with his demanding standards, and each episode ends with eliminations as they fight for the ultimate prize: becoming head chef at a prestigious restaurant. Release Date May 30, 2005 Cast Gordon Ramsay , Jason Thompson , Roger Craig Smith Main Genre Reality Seasons 24 Network FOX Franchise(s) Gordon Ramsay Directors Mark W. Roden , Sharon Trojan Hollinger Showrunner Kenny Rosen Expand

Watch on Hulu

'The F Word' (2005)

With Gordon Ramsay at the forefront of the show, The F Word offers a daring new take on food television that dives into sensitive topics. The nine-part series, co-hosted by restaurant critic Giles Coren, aims to redefine what a food show can be, covering a wide range of culinary topics and trends.

You can stream the series on Hulu, Tubi, and Disney+.

Watch on Hulu

'Kitchen Nightmares' (2007)

Ramsay spends a week with the owners of failing restaurants. Watch as he screams, persuades, and eventually saves—or not—some truly disastrous dining establishments. Episodes are available on Fox, FuboTV, VIX, YouTube, and Amazon Prime.

Kitchen Nightmares A renowned chef visits failing restaurants across America, attempting to revive their fortunes within just one week. Each episode highlights the challenges faced by owners, including poor management, unsanitary conditions, and uninspired menus. With tough love and culinary expertise, the goal is to transform the struggling establishments into thriving businesses. Release Date September 19, 2007 Cast Gordon Ramsay Main Genre Reality Seasons 8

Buy on Prime Video

'MasterChef USA' & 'MasterChef Junior' (2007)

In these beloved cooking competitions, Ramsay takes on the role of the tough-love judge, highlighting the incredible culinary talent of home cooks and talented kids. During the series, Chef Ramsay pushes contestants to improve their cooking skills while giving helpful guidance along the way. Watch on Fox

'Ramsay's Best Restaurant' (2010)

A one-season wonder where 16 restaurants compete for the title of Ramsay’s best. Find the series on Peacock, Tubi, Amazon Prime and Pluto TV.

Watch on Peacock

'Gordon's Great Escape' (2010)

In this three-part series, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay sets out on an epic culinary adventure, visiting India for the first time to explore the incredible diversity of its food traditions. He dives headfirst into the culture, embracing the challenges and unfamiliar experiences that come his way (no matter how intense).

Watch on Tubi

'Gordon Behind Bars' (2012)

Who'd think prison would be this tasty? In this unique series, Ramsay teaches inmates how to cook, culminating in the creation of Bad Boys Bakery. It's a cooking show, part social experiment, and a must-watch! You can find it streaming today on Amazon Prime.

Stream on Pluto

'Hotel GB & Hotel Hell' (2012)

In Hotel GB, Ramsay runs a hotel with other celebrities to help employ young people. Meanwhile, in Hotel Hell, he revamps struggling hotels. You can watch Hotel Hell and Hotel GB on Hulu and Amazon Prime.

Watch on Hulu

'Gordon Ramsay's Ultimate Cookery Course' (2012)

In Gordon Ramsay's Ultimate Cookery Course, learn from the master himself in this educational series that promises to turn your kitchen into a Michelin-starred restaurant. Well, maybe not quite, but you’ll definitely feel like a pro. You can watch the series on Amazon Prime.

Gordon Ramsay's Home Cooking Genre Cooking, Reality Debut Date October 14, 2013

Watch on Tubi

'Gordon Ramsay's Ultimate Home Cooking' (2013)

With more than 25 years of experience in professional kitchens, Gordon Ramsay has honed his culinary skills under the guidance of top chefs from around the globe. During the series, Ramsay passes on his knowledge to the next generation of culinary talent, shaping some of the best chefs in the industry.

Watch on Hulu

'Culinary Genius' (2017)

Culinary Genius is a cooking competition show where aspiring chefs show off their culinary skills in a series of challenges. Contestants face off in plenty of tasks designed to test their creativity and technique, all under the pressure of being watched by the judges. The goal is to secure a spot in the culinary world, while Ramsay offers his support, guidance, and insights throughout the show.

Stream on The Roku Channel

'Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip' (2018)

Think The Hangover but with great cuisine and sass. This show follows Gordon, Gino D'Acampo, and Fred Sirieix on their culinary escapades across the world. You can find the series on Amazon Prime or Hulu.

Rent on Prime Video

Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back (2018)

This show follows Ramsay as he hits the road in a semi-truck that doubles as a mobile kitchen to help failing restaurants. Rumor has it that it's alot like Pimp My Ride, but with a lot more shouting and a lot less bling. You can find the series on Hulu and Amazon Prime.

Watch on Hulu

'Gordon Ramsay's Future Food Stars' (2022)

Gordon Ramsay and Lisa Vanderpump seek out the next "big thing" in the hospitality industry, bringing both of their unique talents within the industry to the table. The show centers around entrepreneurs getting to pitch themselves and their ideas directly to Ramsay and Vanderpump. Similarly to Shark Tank, winners of the show receive a cash prize of $250,000.

Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back Genre Reality, Cooking Debut Date June 13, 2018

Watch on Fox

'Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted & Uncharted Showdown' (2022)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted & Uncharted Showdown is about Ramsay traveling the globe while discovering amazing cuisines and cultures along the way. In the spinoff, he also faces off against his daughter Tilly, which adds a fun twist to the show. You can find Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted & Uncharted Showdown on Amazon Prime.

Watch on Hulu

'Next Level Chef' (2022)

In this culinary competition, contestants battle it out in kitchens of varying levels. Ramsay’s enthusiasm makes it a fun watch, even when the pressures are heightened. You can find the series on Hulu, Tubi, Fox, and Disney+.

Watch on Hulu