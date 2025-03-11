Another struggling restaurant is about to feel the heat in the latest episode of Kitchen Nightmares, and this time, Gordon Ramsay faces a challenge that goes beyond the kitchen. Ahead of the episode, Collider is thrilled to unveil an exclusive sneak peek at the episode, and as ever, Gordon isn't impressed. In 'Blake’s Place', the restaurant’s owner has become more focused on building a social media brand than actually running a successful business. While Blake dreams of internet fame, her restaurant’s food and reputation have suffered, leading Ramsay to step in and deliver some much-needed reality checks.

Airing this evening at 8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT on FOX, the Kitchen Nightmares episode follows Ramsay as he attempts to get Blake back on track and reminds her that no amount of online clout can replace serving great food. But as always, this is Kitchen Nightmares, so expect plenty of tension, kitchen disasters, and one especially misguided chef who doesn't take criticism well. Our sneak peek at the episode sees Gordon being served with the restaurant's signature catfish. One problem, though. It's missing that thing that makes it "signature."

"Of all the things that needs the spice, the heat and the lift, it is the catfish but there's just nothing on there."

The server then reveals to Gordon that, typically, the catfish is seasoned. However, the chef makes the bizarre choice to leave it unseasoned for the special guest before Gordon explains the difference between a light seasoning and overseasoning. But of course, the chef doesn't take this well and starts throwing things around the kitchen. Oh dear, oh dear, as Ramsay might say.

What Else Has Gone Down in This Season of 'Kitchen Nightmares'?

This episode sees Ramsay returning to The Big Easy, following his run in the first half of the season, which was temporarily rebranded as Road to Super Bowl LIX, as he aimed to ensure that the visiting football fans didn't end up clogging the toilets after some bad food. And now, as we continue in the season, the chef is shifting his focus to more family-run businesses that are in desperate need of a turnaround.

The newest episode of Kitchen Nightmares airs this evening on FOX at 8 PM ET and will be available to stream on Hulu starting March 12. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Kitchen Nightmares, and be sure to check out our exclusive sneak peek at this week's episode above.