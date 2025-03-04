This one looks like it's going to be another round of idiot sandwiches, as this week on Kitchen Nightmares, Gordon Ramsay heads to Texas, and it’s not just the quality of the food that leaves him speechless — it’s the entire situation at Leo’s Italian Grill. In the next episode, which will air tonight at 8 PM ET on Fox, the world's grumpiest chef steps into a struggling Italian restaurant where the owner, Leo, isn't sure how to continue running his restaurant in the wake of a dreadful tragedy that struck. Ahead of the episode, Collider has an exclusive sneak peek of Ramsay’s reaction to the so-called "Texas Italian" cuisine, and let’s just say, it’s not exactly amore.

In our exclusive preview, Ramsay sits down to sample some of Leo’s signature dishes, and it doesn’t take long before his frustrations boil over with the server, who offers him a bizarre side of spaghetti with lasagna. The reasoning for this? It's Texas, where all helpings should be bigger, and it suffices to say, Ramsay is not impressed with the logic. The place is a mess, and even the server doesn't think that the food is any better than a 5 out of 10. What chance have they got? We're all about to find out.

As Ramsay attempts to get to the heart of the issue, it’s clear that Leo is still grieving, and it has impacted every aspect of the restaurant. But emotions aside, a successful restaurant still needs to serve good food, and when viewers see Ramsay take his first bite, his reaction will say it all. In fact, it’s so bad that he finds himself completely baffled by how this food can be called Italian. Idiot calzones, anyone?

What Else Has Happened This Season on 'Kitchen Nightmares'?

This season has been one of the most intense yet, with Ramsay tackling everything from unsanitary kitchens to owners in complete denial. The first half of the season, temporarily rebranded as Road to Super Bowl LIX, saw Ramsay in New Orleans, ensuring that visiting football fans didn’t leave with food poisoning before the big game. Now, as the season continues, the chef is shifting his focus to more family-run businesses that are in desperate need of a turnaround.

The newest episode of Kitchen Nightmares airs this evening on FOX at 8 PM ET and will be available to stream on Hulu starting March 5. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Kitchen Nightmares, and be sure to check out our exclusive sneak peek at this week's episode above.