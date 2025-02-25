Oh dear, oh dear. This week on Kitchen Nightmares, it's not just Gordon Ramsay who's about to be left disappointed; it's even his poor mother back home across the pond. Yes, even Mama Ramsay isn't spared from the shameful slop served up in the latest episode, which sees Gordon heading to the Lone Star State to help revamp The Grumpy George Pub & Grub. Ahead of this week's episode, which airs this evening on Fox at 8 PM ET, Collider is thrilled to present an exclusive sneak peek of Gordon as he tries out the food at the Grumpy George. But watch out, because it is not good. At all.

In our exclusive sneak peek, Gordon sits down in the purported British "gastropub" and orders a pub classic — a scotch egg, this time presented in very fancy fashion. Gordon is excited about the prospect of eating it, but one bite is all he needs to know that this food is anything but on the level. In fact, it's so bad that he pulls out his phone and sends a photo of it to his mother. Imagine disappointing Gordon Ramsay so much that he sends a photo of the food you made to his mom. You'd curl up in a ball and want to hide forever, especially when he describes it as a "scotch f*cking mess."

What Else Has Happened This Season on 'Kitchen Nightmares'?

The first half of the season, temporarily rebranded as Road to Super Bowl LIX, took place in and around New Orleans, Louisiana, which was also the host city for this year's showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. With the game also happening to air on Fox, the setting provided some convenient synergy for everyone involved. Ramsay made his way through various restaurants in The Big Easy, performing his civic duty by ensuring that none of the visiting fans left with an unwanted case of food poisoning — something we’re sure everyone deeply appreciated, because the last thing you would want is to miss the big game being stuck on the can. Unless you're a Chiefs fan, in which case it might have been preferable.

The newest episode of Kitchen Nightmares airs this evening on Fox at 8 PM ET. The episode will also be available to stream from the next day on Hulu. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Kitchen Nightmares, and be sure to check out our exclusive sneak peek at this week's episode above.