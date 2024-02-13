Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has hosted several reality TV shows of varying quality. While some have become super popular, others have sort of fizzled out and quietly disappeared, regardless of how good they actually are. Sure, you've probably heard of the long-running shows like Kitchen Nightmares or Hell's Kitchen, but there's a plethora of underrated Gordon Ramsay shows out there, too, many of which are well worth the watch.

Some see Gordon travelling while others see him yelling at underperforming cooks. Both of these options are entertaining in their own right. However, that's not all that Ramsay has in store for his fans. In fact, there are many other shows out there that tackle lots of different premises.

20 'Gordon Ramsay's Bank Balance' (2021)

Seasons: 1

Image via BBC

As far as Gordon Ramsay shows go, this one just didn't make sense. First, it's a game show that's got nothing to do with cooking. Second of all, it lacks much of the "oomph" which makes Gordon such a lovable persona. The game in question involves balancing different sized bars of gold on a scale, and then answering a series of questions, with the winner receiving £100,000.

This is the only Gordon Ramsay show that received negative reviews, with critics deeming the game itself to be way too complicated and nearly unwinnable. On top of that, there was no reason to have Ramsay host the show. It could have been literally any other celebrity. Gordon's shows work best when they showcase his cooking skills and his fiery temper. So it's not a shocker that it was canceled after only one season.

WATCH ON PLEX

19 'Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars' (2022-)

Seasons: 1

Image via 20th Century Fox

Food Stars is Ramsay's most recent show and certainly isn't his best, but it's also not half bad. Granted, it hasn't had time to blossom and flourish what with it still being brand-smacking new and all. So maybe it just needs a little time. The show is a competitive show that tests teams on their business practices, with Ramsay judging and overseeing the entire operation. Obviously, since Ramsay owns multiple businesses, it's only fitting that he mentors impressionable young entrepreneurs about how to run their culinary institute. Even if they lose, they at least get some advice from a master.

The current show is based on a different show known as Gordon Ramsay'sFuture Food Stars, which is a British show that was promptly canceled after two seasons. This current iteration can be seen as an American spin on the original. The word "stars" in the title is due to the contestants being internet or television personalities, with names such as Eliza Strauss, Uncle Roger, Megan Meza, and Caroline d'Amore joining the show's roster.

WATCH ON AMAZON

18 'Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch' (2015-2019)

Seasons: 5

Image via BBC

Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch is a show that follows Gordon's daughter, Matilda Ramsay rather than the celebrity chef himself. The show is primarily intended for kids, and is broadcast on the Children's BBC. Turns out Matilda, or "Tilly" as her father calls her, is also a pretty handy cook. A lot of the show focused on Tilly cooking rather than her father. Of course, her father does appear in the show too.

As Tilly cooks a meal for her family centered around a particular theme (which varies by episode), her siblings travel around the city and perform various challenges against each other. This makes the show consistently varied, which is a great way to keep your viewers interested. While it is a good show, it's certainly not the strongest of the bunch, what with it being geared towards kids and all.

WATCH ON AMAZON

17 'Hotel GB' (2012)

Seasons: 1

Image via Channel 4

This five-episode miniseries sees a bunch of British celebs, Ramsay included, running a hotel for a week. Each celebrity takes on their own role, with Gordon taking on the role of Co-General Manager alongside Mary Portas. Why Ramsay wasn't assigned the kitchen is another question for another day. While these TV personalities run the hotel, they make it their mission to employ young people in the area.

Among the rest of the hotel staff is Dr. Christian Jessen, who runs the health & wellness center, Kim Woodburn, who serves as a housekeeper, Kirsty Allsopp, who serves as the concierge, and Phil Spencer, the maître d'. The facilities of the hotel are managed by Gok Wan (bar), Katie Piper (spa), Jimmy Carr (events), and Hilary Devey (hotel shop), with TIm Lovejoy and Sara Cox serving as the social media team. The show was quickly given the boot due to low ratings, but even then, it wasn't a terrible show. It's fine, just a little odd.

WATCH ON TUBI

16 'Culinary Genius' (2017)

Seasons: 1 (UK), 1 (US)

Image via ITV

ITV gave this one a real shot, but for some reason it just wasn't the smash hit they were expecting it to be. Such a shame, because the show is actually pretty great. At first, a UK series was released, followed by a US release later the same year, but neither really shattered expectations. It's a real shame, because fellow judge Edward Lee and host Samantha Harris seemed to have pretty good chemistry with Gordon. The three were pretty fun to watch together.

Maybe this is because its cast of competitors is small, with only nine aspiring chefs competing against each other. Or maybe its because it just wasn't as dramatic as Gordon Ramsay shows can be. Frankly, it doesn't matter what the reason is, because it doesn't look like it's coming back anytime soon. But it is worth checking out if you need more of Gordon, or if you just like cooking competitions in general.

WATCH ON AMAZON

15 'Boiling Point' (1999)

Seasons: 1

Image via Channel 4

Gordon's first TV series ever may not have been his best, but it's entertaining all the same. The main reason it doesn't hold up as much compared to other Ramsay shows is primarily because this was Gordon's first time on camera, and he doesn't always have the same charisma that he is known for today.

The limited series only features a few episodes and follows a young Gordon as he opens his own restaurant. It's also proof that, even at Gordon's young age, he still has his signature outbursts and explosive temper when it comes to business. For people who had watched the show during its release, no one had ever heard of Gordon before, and this series made it apparent that he is a fiery force to be reckoned with in the culinary world. Again, while it isn't the best Ramsay show, it's a good watch if you want to see Gordon's roots take hold.

WATCH ON AMAZON

14 'Ramsay's Best Restaurant' (2010)

Seasons: 1

Image via Channel 4

This isn't exactly a cooking competition, but rather a business competition. In this show, Gordon isn't judging individual chefs, rather, he's judging the entire restaurant that they work for. 16 restaurants from across Britain were selected for the first and only season, each of them hoping to win the title of Ramsay's best restaurant.

Ramsay judged the show based on the restaurant's ability to improvise under pressure and follow his special instructions. But see, all the eateries competing were selected because of their extremely high quality, which means there is a serious shortage of terrible food in this show. If you're not a fan of dramatic outbursts, at least you get to see some delicious dishes being prepared. And if nothing else, then at least you know where to go out and eat if you live near some of these places.

WATCH ON YOUTUBE

13 'Gordon Behind Bars' (2012)

Seasons: 1

Image via Channel 4

This documentary miniseries puts Gordon into the British prison system with the goal of teaching inmates how to cook and run a sustainable business. The only reason this show isn't as good is that it's only a few episodes long. While it is short, it's very wholesome seeing Gordon help inmates turn their lives around for the better, which is what the prison system should be used for.

What's super cool is that the prisoners who interact with Ramsay are all assigned to open a bakery called "Bad Boys' Bakery," which has the perfect slogan: "Life-changing taste." In the end, some of the treats the inmates have made are actually distributed to cafés across London, meaning the inmates actually would have made a bit of impact with their delicious baked goods. These treats were actually available to buy for members of the public. Now how cool is that?

WATCH ON AMAZON

12 'Next Level Chef' (2022-)

Seasons: 3

Image via 20th Century Fox

This is not your standard cooking show. There's a really creative spin on this one, which required a custom multi-level kitchen. On the top floor, there is a load of high-tech equipment. On the bottom floor is a set of only the most basic supplies. And of course, on the middle floor, there are some decent supplies and equipment, but nothing too fancy. These kitchens are used by three different teams that are all competing against each other.

During their challenges, a dumbwaiter is lowered throughout the structure from top to bottom. Said dumbwaiter is filled to the brim with ingredients. Each team has thirty seconds to grab what they need before it is passed on to the next level. The stakes are high in this show, as not only will the most unfortunate chefs only have access to the worst tools, but the leftover ingredients, too. However, it makes it all the more impressive if they manage to pull through and win. You never know what's going to happen in this show, which is why it's as entertaining as it is.

Next Level Chef Release Date January 2, 2022 Seasons 4 Cast Gordon Ramsay , Nyesha Arrington , Richard Blais , Mark McMillian Main Genre Reality-TV

Watch On Tubi

11 'Gordon Ramsay's Ultimate Cookery Course' (2012)

Seasons: 1

Image via Channel 4

Gordon Ramsay's Ultimate Cooking Course is an educational show with the purpose of teaching cooking beginners the necessary skills and knowledge to become great home cooks. The limited series produced 20 episodes, each focusing on producing simple yet effective dishes that anyone can cook, as well as explaining the culinary theory behind them. It's a must-watch for anyone considering going into the culinary arts. With a master like Gordon Ramsay as your teacher, it's certain to at least teach you a thing or two.

Even if you're not looking to learn how to cook, the show is still a mellowed-out, casual series that will help you de-stress if not feel a little hungry at the same time. Oh, and by the way, the entire series is available to watch, completely free of charge, on Gordon Ramsay's official YouTube channel. It's literally free cooking knowledge. Doesn't get much better than that, does it?

WATCH ON YOUTUBE

10 'Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back' (2018-2020)

Seasons: 3

Image via 20th Century Fox

This show tried to cash in on the success of Kitchen Nightmares, but couldn't quite live up to it. The premise is basically the same: Gordon travels all over the US visiting restaurants that are underperforming before turning them around. The catch here is that Gordon always shows up in his enormous "Hell on Wheels" big rig, which folds out into a mobile kitchen. He uses this mobile kitchen to train the chefs at the restaurants he visits. And he only has a 24-hour window to make the restaurant's relaunch happen.

This is kind of a tall order when some of these restaurants are so disgusting that even Gordon can't help but gag at every repulsive item of expired or contaminated food. Some are even worse, with vermin infesting their walls. Obviously, the high-stakes of making a complete turnaround in 24 hours makes the show pretty fast-paced. While it is a superb show, it didn't quite have the same vibe that made Kitchen Nightmares great. But it is great all on its own.

WATCH ON TUBI

9 'The F Word' (2005-2017)

Seasons: 5 (UK), 1 (US)

Image via Channel 4

The F Word started out as a British series that ran from 2005-2010 before becoming an American series that aired for one season in 2017. The show itself covered a vast array of topics. While the formula of each episode is basically the same, in that Gordon prepares a three-course meal for dinner service at the eponymous restaurant, there are a lot of other themes explored as well. Some of these are actually quite wholesome, including emphasizing the importance of having meals as a family, and that cooking and eating with them is an excellent bonding experience. Gordon, of course, would know, as he and his wife have raised a family of good cooks.

Some episodes feature celebrity guests, others feature cooking tutorials, and a few even revolve around Gordon's "Get Women Back in the Kitchen" campaign, which seeks to open up more culinary job opportunities for women. This constant variance leaves the show consistently interesting, and each episode feels fresh and new.

The F Word Release Date May 31, 2017 Seasons 1 Creator Gordon Ramsay Cast Gordon Ramsay

WATCH ON AMAZON

Related Top 10 Reality TV Shows of 2023, According to Data From Nielsen You might be surprised to know the most popular reality show in 2023 is not from Bravo or TLC.

8 'Hotel Hell' (2012-2016)

Seasons: 3

Image via 20th Century Fox

Using the skills he learned from Hotel GB, Gordon travels across America to assist struggling hotels. The issues stem from the kitchen (of course) down to the service and even the management. While it tried to do the same sort of thing as other, more popular Gordon Ramsay shows, it falls just a little bit short of amazing. Some episodes can get repetitive, and some critics have raised concerns about the show. Namely, they wonder if Gordon is really the best person to tell people how to run their hotels when he himself only owns one at the time.

Besides, he's better at running restaurants--he owns more of those than most people care to count. Of course, he's more than qualified to tell the hotel kitchen how it should function, since it's basically a restaurant, of which Gordon owns many. Criticisms aside, it's a good watch.

Hotel Hell Release Date August 13, 2012 Seasons 3 Cast Gordon Ramsay Main Genre Reality TV Website https://www.facebook.com/HotelHellonFOX

WATCH ON AMAZON

7 'Masterchef' (2010-)

Seasons: 13

Image via 20th Century Fox

Masterchef is an immensely popular competitive show that features amateur cooks from all over the country competing to win ownership of their very own restaurant. The show is so popular that it has spawned several variations. This includes versions from different countries, as well as versions featuring celebrities and even young culinary prodigies. Ramsay serves as one of the judges on the show, along with celebrity chefs Joe Bastianich and Graham Elliot, among others. What makes this show great is that Gordon Ramsay doesn't really yell at the constestants, because he understands they usually have no formal training and are still very much learning.

The judges are also very charismatic and seem to get along well with one another. The various spins the show takes in its different versions are also highly worthwhile. For example, in Masterchef Junior, kids bake cream pies before smashing said pies into the faces of the judges. All in good fun and with the judges' permission, of course. It's little moments like that that make the show fun to watch.

MasterChef Release Date September 2, 2012 Seasons 3 Main Genre Reality TV

WATCH ON HULU

6 'Gordon Ramsay's Home Cooking' (2013)

Seasons: 1

Image via Channel 4

Now this is a show you can relax to while watching the master at work. There are no massive blowouts or huge arguments, no terrible food and no disgusting refrigerators, just good old Gordon standing in his own kitchen teaching his viewers how to make some simple, yet delicious dishes. It's a good show to follow along with if you need dinner ideas, or if you just need to chill. Because when Gordon isn't yelling at arrogant or incompetent chefs, it turns out he's a really friendly and down-to-earth kind of guy.

His family also appears regularly throughout the show, which allows viewers to see how Gordon interacts with them on a regular day. They help out with the cooking, too, and make the atmosphere nice and homey for the people watching them. Very few other cooking shows have managed to nail this vibe of intimacy, which is what makes this one so comforting and wholesome.

WATCH ON HULU

Related The 10 Best Network Reality TV Shows, Ranked Be sure to check out these network reality TV staples.

5 'Gordon's Great Escape' (2010-2011)

Seasons: 2

Image via Channel 4

This show was on to something at first, but it never really had the time to take on a life of its own. It follows Ramsay as he travels around South and Southeast Asia and explores the culinary traditions of various countries. Gordon himself has stated that the show was filmed during a time of personal turmoil, which may be why it didn't perform as well as it could have.

The scope of this show never reached very far, as only a few select countries in one particular region of the world are explored. It also didn't display the cultures or people as well as they really could have. It's not that it was disrespectful, it just left much to be desired in that department. Despite this, it is a pretty good show. Albeit, there are better shows out there where Gordon visits different parts of the world to cook local delicacies.

WATCH ON AMAZON

4 'Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip' (2018-)

Seasons: 4

Image via ITV

This show isn't just about Gordon. It's also about two other celebrities: Italian chef Gino d'Acampo and French maître d'hôtel Fred Sirieix. While it might seem like a weird combination, the three have undeniable chemistry between them, and have some pretty hilarious and uplifting moments. The trio travels to several unique places, including their home countries of Scotland, Italy, and France, as well as other places such as Mexico, Spain, Greece, The US, and Morocco. Not only is it a decent travel show, but a decent cooking show that also highlights some of the adventures the three have together whilst overseas.

While the show is still running, sadly, it looks like Gino is no longer going to be with the rest of them, as he appears to have stepped back from the show. Nonetheless, the upcoming season(s) should still be a wild ride.

Buy On Amazon

3 'Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted' (2019-2021)

Seasons: 3

Image via National Geographic

This one may not be the best Ramsay show in terms of sheer quality, but it is the most interesting by a long shot. In this series, Gordon travels the world, learning how to cook exotic dishes from scratch. Of course, this means hunting for meat and gathering vegetables by hand rather than buying it from a grocery store. It's an amazing show that teaches audiences so much about the world and the people that inhabit it.

The show boasts an impressive number of locations from all six inhabited continents, including, but not limited to: Peru, Morocco, New Zealand, Laos, South Africa, Guyana, Australia, Portugal, Norway, Iceland, Puerto Rico, Finland, Mexico, Indonesia, India, and various places around the United States of America. This is a show that showcases cultures, people, the world, and the one thing that its inhabitants all have in common: food.

WATCH ON DISNEY+

2 'Kitchen Nightmares' (2007-)

Seasons: 7 (UK), 8 (US)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Kitchen Nightmares also started its run in the UK before eventually moving to the US. The show follows Ramsay as he travels around the nation helping out floundering restaurants. The reason why they're floundering usually makes itself pretty apparent. There's a lot of memorable episodes and many bizarre happenings, which is perfect for Ramsay fans. The show was initially canceled in 2014, but after the show began to explode in popularity online, it was renewed in 2023.

It's worth noting, however, that the UK and the US series are vastly different. The US series is more dramatic, with sound effects and music edited over it to cater more to American reality television. That doesn't mean the US version is a bad show, though. Even the UK version has blowups and fights, as well as disgusting kitchens and stubborn head chefs. Both versions are everything fans want from a Gordon Ramsay show all wrapped up in a neat little bow.

Kitchen Nightmares Release Date September 19, 2007 Cast Gordon Ramsay Seasons 7 Main Genre Reality TV

Watch On The Roku Channel

1 'Hell's Kitchen' (2005-)

Seasons: 22

Image via 20th Century Fox

Hell's Kitchen is Gordon's longest-running TV show, and that's because it's so entertaining. Featuring brand new challenges and constestants with every season, this is a show that will make you laugh, cry, and even feel a little hungry. Many of Gordon's funniest catchphrases come from this show, which pits aspiring chefs against each other cooking in the titular restaurant. The winner receives a job as a head chef in a new Ramsay-owned restaurant opening up soon.

Not only does Gordon make the show great, but so does the occasional guest star, as well as Gordon's lovable head waiter Jean-Phillipe Susilovic. The constraints and the way they interact with each other also shake things up. Some are kind and love to help out their teammates, while others are fiercely competitive and have no problem stepping on others to get the trophy. With loads of funny and emotional moments, this is by far Gordon's best show, which is why it has lasted so long. H-E-double-L's Kitchen. Mic drop.

hell's kitchen Release Date May 23, 2004 Cast Angus Deayton , Al Murray , Amanda Barrie , James Dreyfus , Jennifer Ellison Seasons 4

Watch On Tubi

NEXT: The 10 Most Underrated Reality TV Shows, Ranked