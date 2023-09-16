The Big Picture Gordon Ramsay is returning to FOX with two new prime-time shows in September 2023, including the eighth season of Kitchen Nightmares after a 9-year hiatus.

Kitchen Nightmares follows Ramsay as he helps failing restaurants get back on track, often confronting the harsh realities of running a successful restaurant.

Ramsay's direct and sometimes blunt approach may not be well-received by everyone, but it's what viewers have come to expect and want to see from him on shows like Hell's Kitchen and MasterChef.

Kitchen Nightmares and Hell’s Kitchen both air in late September 2023. The ubiquitous Gordon Ramsay is back again with 2 more prime-time shows on FOX. Kitchen Nightmares returns for season 8 on Monday 25th September after a 9-year absence. Season 22 of Hell’s Kitchen: The American Dream premieres Thursday, September 28. Ramsay has long been a favorite with the FOX network over the years with shows such as MasterChef and MasterChef Jr., Hell’s Kitchen, and Next Level Chef, which was recently renewed for seasons three and four.

Kitchen Nightmares originally ran from 2007 and 2014 and was a huge hit for both Fox and Ramsay. However, after 7 seasons and 90 episodes, the show was canceled. At the time, Ramsay got a lot of flak from his tough love he often dished out to the restaurant staff. Most of the failing restaurants he tried to help, still ended up going out of business. But in an interview he did withEntertainment Weekly in 2018 he explained why it was time to move on. “I canceled my show on Fox, Kitchen Nightmares. I woke up in the middle of the south of France after filming a week with a British guy I wouldn't trust to run my bath, let alone my restaurant. Because he was running a ski resort, he felt like he could take advantage of all those customers because there was nowhere else to eat. He was giving me s--t for telling him the truth and I thought, "I'm done."

Gordon Ramsay is one of the most famous and successful restaurateurs in the world. As of January 2023, he owned 58 restaurants in the UK, US, France, Dubai, Singapore and beyond. He’s been awarded 17 Michelin stars and currently holds seven. But what makes this Scottish celebrity chef so popular is his TV cooking shows. Some say his language on Hell’s Kitchen, MasterChef, or Next Level Chef is too blunt, too direct, and just plain rude. This is the mantra Gordon Ramsay lives by. He is what he is, love him or hate him. Equally, this is what the viewers have come to expect and want to see from him. As is evident on the multiple TV shows he fronts in 2023.

7 'Kitchen Nightmares' Returns September 25, 2023

Images from Fox studios

The format sees Ramsay invited by the owners of failing restaurants across America to spend a week to help them revive their businesses and get them back on track. Each episode follows Ramsay as he attempts to rebuild a restaurant in crisis. He exposes the hard realities of running a successful restaurant, often to the displeasure of the kitchen crew and management. He will identify the main problems, try to resolve them and help give the restaurant a renovation within three days. Often these restaurants need a major overhaul, in both front of the house and back of the house. If they are unwilling to take Gordon Ramsay’s direct approach to fix the problem, it might be the last orders for the restaurant before too long.

6 'Hell's Kitchen' Returns September 28, 2023

Images from Fox studios

Hell’s Kitchen has been a fan-favorite since it first premiered in 2005 on Fox. On the show, contestants, usually aspiring chefs, compete in high-pressure situations against each other. The show is named after the famous Hell's Kitchen neighborhood in New York City. The contestants are split into two teams and will live together in a shared house while competing in various cooking challenges. At stake is a $250,000 grand prize, a job as chef at one of Gordon Ramsay’s most prestigious restaurants, and the title of Hell’s Kitchen winner.

5 'MasterChef' Was a Spring Delight

Image from FOX studios

The 18th season of MasterChef: United Tastes of America premiered on Fox on May 24. Gordon Ramsay hosts this long-running cooking show, along with resident judges Aarón Sánchez and Joe Bastianich. A nationwide search is on for the best home cooks in America. Each of the home cooks will compete based upon their region, West, Northeast, Midwest, and South. The home cooks will face several cooking trials, including a State Fair challenge, a series of Mystery Box challenges, cooking a meal at Dodger Stadium, and the Tag Team event, where they must create a Michelin-star quality three-course meal. Only one home cook will take home the cash prize of $250,000 and the title of America’s MasterChef.

4 'Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars' Showed Who Was Ready For the Big Leagues

Image from FOX studios

Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars, which is another Fox production brings together 15 contestants who are made up of inventors, innovators, and small business owners. Over 10 weeks Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars will compete for the chance of a personal investment of $250,000 by Gordon Ramsay himself. In every episode, the contestants are challenged in all aspects of running a food enterprise, including creating, marketing, and selling to real customers. In addition to Ramsay, their progress is monitored by guest judges.

3 'Gordon, Gino and Fred: Viva España' Goes International

Images from FOX studios

Gordon Ramsay, Gino D'Acampo, and Fred Sirieix reunite for a brand-new show currently airing on the UK network ITV. The three restaurateurs were the stars of the popular travel and food show Gordon, Gino, and Fred: Road Trip, which aired both in the UK and on Fox in the US. Having already watched the best buddies’ cooking escapades, tastings, cooking, and an abundance of playful pranks during their travels across France, Italy, Scotland, Morocco, the US, Lapland, and Greece, this new expedition will see them let loose in Spain. Their mission in Gordon, Gino and Fred: Viva España, much like their earlier Road trip shows last year is to uncover great food. In this case the finest seafood, wine, and tapas that the country has to offer.

2 'Next Level Chef' Had Its Second Season

Image from FOX Studios

The second season premiered on Fox on February 12, 2023. Chefs Gordon Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington, and Richard Blais recruit talented chefs and take them under their wing as they face a range of interesting cooking challenges to find the newest superstar in the culinary world. Eighteen chefs began the journey, three will cook in the finale, and only one will win the one-year mentorship under all three mentors., They will be competing for $250,000 and the title of Next Level Chef champion.

1 'Gordon Ramsay Unchartered' Is a Welcomed Gift

Image from Nat Geo Studios

The National Geographic series Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted, which is currently streaming on Disney+ sees the cooking star leave the comforts of fine dining restaurants and glitzy TV studios, to go on a cooking tour to several remote locations of the world. The scenery is beautiful, and the experiences and adventures are numerous. Gordon Ramsay: Unchartered is not trying to recreate the great Anthony Bourdain food and travel shows. Yes the views and the locations are spectacular, but it's more about the food, the area, and the various ways the local people gather and prepare their meals. Gordon Ramsay will taste and learn different meals across the globe. He will sample from Peru’s Sacred Valley food of the Incas to New Zealand to discover the secrets of Maori cuisine, to traveling deep in Morocco's Middle Atlas Mountains to taste the ancient Berber food. In Unchartered, Ramsay changes roles from what we are used to previously seeing. He is no longer the teacher, but the student eager to learn. In an interview for the Independent Ramsay explains. ““Definitely made me more humble, especially when the locals don’t love my dishes”, but ultimately “experience helps me become a better chef”.