The Big Picture In a sneak peek at Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted, the chef ventures out to catch king crabs.

The series follows Ramsey as he travels the globe, learns new cooking techniques, and immerses himself in local cultures.

Season 4 of Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted premieres May 27

Fans of culinary adventures and high-stakes cooking, get ready for an exclusive treat. Collider is thrilled to present an exclusive clip from Season 4 of National Geographic's Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted, where the famously fiery chef dives into the treacherous waters to catch and declaw king crabs. In Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted, the Michelin-starred chef swaps his pristine kitchen for the rugged wilderness, exploring some of the world's most stunning and remote locations. Each episode sees Ramsay immersing himself in the local culture, learning traditional cooking techniques, and sourcing the freshest ingredients the wild has to offer. But this isn't just any cooking show, it's an adrenaline-fueled journey that pushes Ramsay to his limits.

In this exclusive clip, we see Ramsay joining some skilled locals to catch king crabs. Known for their massive size and delicious meat, king crabs are a prized catch, but they don't come easy. Ramsay, equipped with his trademark determination — or short fuse, depending on your point of view — and a team of local experts, haul in the feisty creatures in a net. Ramsay even takes pity on a little one and throws it back.

But catching the crabs is only half the battle. The clip also highlights the intricate process of declawing, a task that requires precision and care. Ramsay demonstrates his respect for the local customs and the creatures themselves, ensuring that the process is done humanely and sustainably. His hands-on approach and keen interest in learning from the locals add depth to his culinary journey, making each episode of Uncharted not just about food, but about cultural exchange and respect for nature.

What Makes 'Uncharted' So Enjoyable?

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted is in its fourth season, something it's achieved by blending the thrill of adventure with the art of cooking. Ramsay’s unfiltered reactions and fiery personality bring an exciting edge to the show, making it a must-watch for foodies and adventure enthusiasts alike. This exclusive clip is a perfect example of the show’s unique appeal, offering a glimpse into the raw, untamed world that Ramsay explores with the enthusiasm of an overgrown schoolboy.

Don’t miss the full episode on National Geographic to see Gordon Ramsay face the ultimate test of his culinary prowess and adventurous spirit. Catch Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted as it continues to bring thrilling, food-filled escapades to your screen, one extraordinary location at a time. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Ramsay, including his return to screens in a new iteration of his smash hit show, Kitchen Nightmares.

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted premieres on May 27 on National Geographic. Check out the sneak peek above, and stream past seasons on Hulu in the U.S.

