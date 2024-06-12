The Big Picture Watch entrepreneurs battle it out on Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars for a chance to win $250,000 investment.

Episode features Delish partnership and Fourth of July-inspired recipes with high stakes and pressure.

Gordon Ramsay and Lisa Vanderpump mentor contestants through challenges in pursuit of culinary excellence and business success.

Get ready for a culinary showdown like no other! We have an exclusive sneak peek of the latest episode of Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars, set to air on Wednesday, June 12 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. The show is a reality competition series where culinary icon, and renowned calm, tranquil personality Gordon Ramsay and hospitality mogul Lisa Vanderpump seek out the next great food and beverage industry entrepreneur. The show features contestants who must demonstrate their skills in various aspects of running a food or beverage business, including marketing, product innovation, brand loyalty, sales pitching, and management.

This week, the 12 remaining entrepreneurs will be partnering with Delish, the "most engaged international food media brand", to maximize their promotional abilities. In this episode, titled "Recipe Showdown," Delish Executive Content Editor Carissa Tozzi and Food Director Robert Seixas join as guest judges. The challenge tasks Teams Ramsay and Vanderpump with creating a Fourth of July-inspired recipe that can be easily recreated from a 30-minute, worldwide livestream cook-a-long demonstration. The losing team will then face the mentors, Ramsay and Vanderpump, who will decide which entrepreneur will be eliminated from the competition.

In this exclusive clip, viewers can expect to see the high stakes and intense pressure that define the series. As the teams work against the clock to perfect their recipes, the guidance from Ramsay and Vanderpump will be crucial, but when something is happening live? Oh, you know not everything is going to go to plan — and that's the sort of television we absolutely live for. With the added scrutiny from Tozzi and Seixas, the entrepreneurs must bring their A-game to avoid elimination.

What is 'Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars' About?

Contestants are put through rigorous challenges that test their business savvy and culinary creativity, all vying for a grand prize of $250,000 to invest in their business. The show is a unique blend of cooking competition and entrepreneurial challenge, emphasizing both innovation and business strategy.

Tune in to catch all the action and see which team will impress the judges and which entrepreneur will face the end of their journey on Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars. Don't miss the excitement and drama that make this series a must-watch. The episode will air on Wednesday, June 12 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX, and be sure to catch our exclusive sneak peek of the episode above.

