Gordon Ramsay is known worldwide for being one of the most profane, blunt, and strict chefs. As a world-class chef, Ramsay has been awarded 16 Michelin stars for his restaurant group, Gordon Ramsay Restaurant. He is most known for his reality TV cooking competition, Hell’s Kitchen, and his fixer-upper-themed show for run-down restaurants, Kitchen Nightmares.

Since then, he’s gone on to produce and star in other reality and fixer-upper shows, includingHotel Hell, Gordon Behind Bars, and being a judge on the acclaimed Masterchef. However, his most famous attribute is his language and fiery British attitude—especially when evaluating restaurants on Kitchen Nightmares. Fans on Reddit have debated the most insultingly hilarious, savage moments Ramsay has had on the show. If you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen when Ramsay’s around!

Sebastian’s Pizza (Season 1)

In Season 1, Ramsay visits Sebastian’s Pizza, a failing Italian restaurant needing help. The owner, Sebastian, begins to lose his temper with Gordon after Gordon’s harsh comments on the food. Following an exchange of words and sprinkles of sass from the owner to try and overpower Gordon, he quickly learns that was the wrong move. Gordon marches into the kitchen for a word. Sebastian states that he’s been running the restaurant for two years, to which Gordon quickly asks, “What’s successful about out there? There’s nothing successful here.” Sebastian, grinning, responds, “I’m still here.” Gordon pats him on the shoulder and replies, “You’ve just answered my question.”

Later, Sebastian still is obnoxious and rude to others, even after Gordon’s help. Gordon lands a low blow when he’s had enough, stating, “I’m 40 years old and I’ve gone to a lot of restaurants, but I’ve never ever, ever, ever met someone I believe in as little as you.”

Hannah and Mason’s Bistro (Season 1)

In another episode from Season 1, Gordon visits Hannah and Mason’s Bistro in Cranbury, New Jersey. Things get intense quickly when Gordon starts investigating the diner’s refrigerator to see how the chefs treat the food. What he found was repulsive, and the restaurant later had to be shut down in the episode.

He erupts in a fury against the owner, realizing that they are serving possibly contaminated food every night—and even to Gordon! As he’s shouting, the owner looks away and is silent. Gordon screams, “Hey, Panini Head?! Are you listening to me?!” Not only was this a savage moment, but also hilarious as well.

Amy’s Baking Company (Season 6)

Gordon makes a trip to Arizona to visit the eccentric owners of Amy’s Baking Company. Upon arrival, Gordon is flabbergasted to learn that the servers don’t make tips, and the owner takes them. When Gordon confronts the owner and tells the customer that the owner is taking their servers’ tip, the owner gets defensive, turning on Gordon. “Don’t f— with me,” Gordon warns.

As the episode continues, tensions escalate, and the owners almost get into a physical fight with customers and routinely curse them out. In his most savage move yet, Gordon sits the owners down and explains, “The right thing for me is to get out of here. Good luck.” They didn’t deserve his help!

Secret Garden (Season 1)

Gordon visits a restaurant in California and attempts to fix the already unstable menu and cooking. After working to create an entirely new menu for the restaurant, the stubborn head (and French) chef reverts back to his old ways. Gordon intervenes when a table has to send the food back because of the cooking, and possibly Kitchen Nightmares’ worst screaming match yet occurs.

The chef argues, “Your menu is not better than mine,” boasting (and bluffing) about the awards given for his cooking to Gordon’s shock. Gordon’s temper has been lost; He curses him out and screams, “Who the f— are you to turn around and tell me [my menu is bad] when you work like a pig? A French pig!”

Fleming (Season 3)

In this episode in Season 3, Gordon travels to Miami to visit a broken-down Danish restaurant, only drawing in a small — and old — customer base. After Gordon provides the restaurant with an up-to-date renovation and trendy menus, including every entreé to offer a type of side salad, the cooks run into a problem.

After some Caesar salads are sent out with carrots (an ingredient that is not supposed to be included in a traditional Caesar salad), Gordon is shocked. One chef admits, “It’s a very complicated salad,” to which Gordon parrys back, “Complicated? What? My Gran could do better…and she’s dead!”

Fiesta Sunrise (Season 1)

In this episode of Kitchen Nightmares, Gordon takes on a Mexican-style restaurant. As he inevitably checks out the freezer in the basement where most of the food is kept, he finds some disgusting storage containers. Some are filled with old bits of chicken, another brown slop that shuts down the restaurant partially, and another full of frozen ground beef with cheese.

He picks it up, asking, “What was that?” The owner responds, “That was…ground beef.” He responds incredulously, “Ground beef? Half of it is f—ing fat, you idiot. It’s fatter than you!” Gordon may have gone a little too far with that one, but his anger at how the food was cooked was completely valid.

Michon’s (Season 4)

Gordon visited a Georgia restaurant, Michon’s Smoked Meats and Seafood, to help their business. Things most definitely got smoky! After tasting some food, Gordon meets the chefs and begins asking them questions.

After learning that many of the meats were indeed not smoked, he asks, “Is there anything today that I ate that was not microwaved?” A chef responds, “The salad.” Gordon stares in disbelief and replies, “The salad? You f—ing donut, of course, you don’t put a f—ing salad in the microwave.” Only Chef Gordon Ramsay could make the word "donut" an insult.

