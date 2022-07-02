Gordon Ramsay is embracing the thrill of the cooking competition in a new Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted spinoff at Nat Geo. Titled Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Showdown, the three-part series will see the world-famous chef joined by his daughter Tilly Ramsay along with U.K. chefs Paul Ainsworth and Mark Waldron in a culinary showdown of epic proportions. Per Deadline, the series will debut on the broadcaster on July 25 at 8 p.m., joining the previously announced cooking show World of Flavor with Big Moe Cason which airs at 10 p.m.

Rather than exploring the world for unique cuisine, Uncharted Showdown will see Ramsay taking on both Ainsworth and Waldron on their home turf. Now decorated chefs, Ainsworth and Waldron began their careers under Ramsay at his kitchens before opening restaurants of their own. They've come back to challenge the master and prove their mettle, but it's up to Ramsay to prove he's still on top. The series will culminate in the Michelin Star chef facing down his daughter, a culinary giant in her own right with a cookbook to her name, in the cooking battle of his life. Tilly is an acclaimed cooking show host over at CBBC with Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch which earned her three BAFTA nominations over its run.

Alongside the Uncharted spin-off, World of Flavor with Big Moe Cason will see its titular chef and pitmaster Big Moe Cason on a four-part journey to find the best the world has to offer in terms of open flame cooking. There's almost nothing Cason won't try at a barbecue; his adventures include trips to the Bahamas to scavenge for fresh conch, Louisiana to cook up some alligator, and South Carolina and Colombia. Throughout his journey, he'll learn about the ties of American barbecue to different cultures around the world. There's no one better to explore the world of barbecue, as Cason is renowned for his skills at the grill.

Besides Uncharted Showdown, Ramsay will get to return to hosting cooking competitions next year with a new season of Next Level Chef and a new culinary entrepreneurial series Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars over on FOX. Judging other chefs has been Ramsay's forte for years now with classic culinary competitions like MasterChef, MasterChef Junior, and Hell's Kitchen. For Cason, World of Flavor will be his first series as the headliner, though he's served as a guest judge and expert on other cooking shows including Chopped and BBQ Pitmasters.

Uncharted Showdown comes from Studio Ramsay Global who produces for National Geographic with Ramsay executive producing alongside Lisa Edwards, Tom Willis, and Jon Kroll. World of Flavor, meanwhile, comes from Hit + Run with Rob Shaftel and Elizabeth Ashe executive producing and Matt Koed and Noah Korn on as co-executive producers.

Stay tuned to Collider for more info on Uncharted Showdown and World of Flavor .