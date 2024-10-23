Oscar-winning director Gore Verbinski is inching closer to his return to the big screen. The inventive Rango and Pirates of the Caribbean auteur's first film in eight years, Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die, wrapped production in South Africa earlier this year with a star-studded cast that features Sam Rockwell, Haley Lu Richardson, Michael Peña, Zazie Beetz, and Juno Temple. Following a man from the future, it's set to unfold in modern-day Los Angeles as he unites a group of seemingly unconnected diner patrons to save the world from some unknown threat. The director has been known for his offbeat, radical approach to filmmaking, and, according to Temple, that hasn't changed with his new time-travel adventure.

During an interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub spotlighting her upcoming role in Venom: The Last Dance, Temple was asked about her involvement in Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die. She confirmed, "I just wrapped that movie a couple of months ago, yes," before discussing what it was like working with the director on his first project since 2016's A Cure for Wellness. For what it's worth, Verbinski has tried to bring other ideas to fruition in the time between the horror flop and his new film.

He was previously attached to a BioShock movie, the Channing Tatum Gambit solo film, an adaptation of George R.R. Martin's Sandkings, and an original animation called Cattywumpus which was dropped at Netflix, to name a few.

Temple shared that Verbinski was over the moon to finally make something new after so many attempts to find his next project, and his energy was infectious on set. In addition to a star-studded cast and an exciting script, she teased that the director also has some thought-provoking things to say through the new adventure:

"The movie with Gore, I'm so excited about. The script is wild and brilliant. It's gonna have some really interesting things to talk about, really interesting topics. It has one of the coolest casts ever, led by Sam Rockwell, who I just adore. Gore's like a big kid. He's super excited about what he's doing and what he's making. He sees the whole thing before you're even on the set. It's a sci-fi, dark comedy. I'm really excited about it."

Verbinski Made 'Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die' a Blast for the Cast and Crew

By the sound of it, Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die will be another delightfully weird outing for Verbinski, a ride that Temple was all too happy to be on. "Yeah! [Laughs] I love Gore so much," she added. "I had such a good time with him." In addition to Verbinski, credit for the film also goes to its writer Matthew Robinson, who has been similarly absent for a hot minute. The last appearance of his work on the big screen came in 2020 with the release of the Dylan O'Brien-led Love and Monsters. However, he also boasts credits on Monster Trucks, Dora and the Lost City of Gold, and The Invention of Lying, the latter of which he also directed.

There is no release date for Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die yet.

For more on the film, watch the full conversation with Juno Temple and Chiwetel Ejiofor below.

