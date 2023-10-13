The 1980s were arguably the goriest decade for horror. This era saw the rise of slasher movies, alongside a proliferation in low-budget zombie films and the debut of Peter Jackson's comedic 'splatter' horrors. At the same time, established directors like David Cronenberg and Tobe Hooper reached new heights of grisly terror.

Consequently, Redditors recently got together on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, to discuss which '80s horrors are the goriest of all. They came up with a ton of bloody, macabre, and entertainingly gross picks, from Italian exploitation films to heavy metal zombie flicks.

10 'Re-Animator' (1985)

This cult classic blends dark humor with gruesome, inventive special effects. Directed by Stuart Gordon from an H.P. Lovecraft story, Re-Animator follows medical student Herbert West (Jeffrey Combs) who becomes obsessed with the idea of conquering death. He conducts bizarre experiments in secret, eventually resulting in a serum capable of waking the dead.

The film is a favorite of director Edgar Wright, who has called it an "outrageous gem". "[I] absolutely love [everything] from the great practical gore to the comedic beats of it and would love to see more like it," said user Material-External531.

9 'The Fly' (1986)

David Cronenberg is famous for his gross-out body horror, and The Fly might be his defining achievement. Jeff Goldblum stars as eccentric scientist Seth Brundle, inventor of a teleportation device. When an experiment goes awry, Brundle inadvertently merges his genetic code with that of a common housefly. What follows is a gorier, funnier version of Kafka's Metamorphosis.

There are many notoriously bloody moments, including a baboon being turned inside out. "This is the definitive body horror movie," said Redditor caulkglobs. "The effects are very good, they hold up well too, since they're all (mostly?) practical, although the serious FX are more towards the end, not all throughout," said user grumblyoldman.

8 'Bad Taste' (1987)

Long before he scaled cinema's heights with Lord of the Rings, Peter Jackson made a name for himself with a string of whacky comedy horrors chock-full of carnage. One of the best is his feature debut Bad Taste, about a host of aliens invading a New Zealand village with the aim of harvesting humans for fast food, and the motley crew of government agents sent to stop them.

A micro budget cult classic, the film is famous for its over-the-top mayhem, distinctive aliens and creative set pieces. "[It's] a great horror/comedy and, oh boy, is it gross lol," said Redditor crimshaw83. "If you like comedy, horror, and gore, you won't be disappointed."

7 'Hard Rock Zombies' (1984)

This bizarro comedy-horror revolves around a heavy metal band who are murdered by a cult and inadvertently return as zombies. The revenant musicians set out for vengeance, but find that their music-playing seems to create even more of the living dead.

The film is decidedly rough around the edges but commendably wild, featuring Nazis, werewolves, and musical montages of zombies chomping people. "If you enjoyed[Peter Jackson's] Braindead, you'll probably get a kick out of Hard Rock Zombies," said user grumblyoldman.

6 'Zombi 3' (1988)

Lucio Fulci was a cult Italian director, specializing in giallo and horror. The bloodiest of his flicks might be Zombi 3, co-directed with Bruno Mattei. It takes place on a tropical island where a military experiment involving a deadly gas goes wrong, leading to a zombie outbreak. A group of survivors, including soldiers and tourists, must band together to resist the shambling dead.

Zombi 3 is quintessential Italian exploitation cinema, serving up a healthy dose of zombie carnage and unintentional humor. It's all rather low-budget and cheesy, but the right kind of horror fan should get enjoy it. "Extremely gory zombie movie. One of the best really," said user Island_Maximum.

5 'Society' (1989)

Body horror meets social satire in this gonzo outing from director Brian Yuzna. Bill Whitney (Billy Warlock) is a wealthy teenager living in Beverly Hills who becomes increasingly suspicious of his high-society family's bizarre behavior after he discovers a frightening audio recording.

As Bill delves deeper into the mysteries surrounding his family's exclusive social circle, he uncovers a shocking secret: his family and their elite friends are not human but a distinct, shape-shifting species. "[It] has a wonderfully disturbing climax," said Redditor Buffaluffasaurus.

4 'The Thing' (1982)

The Thing is John Carpenter's claustrophobic masterpiece about an extraterrestrial that terrorizes an Antarctic research station. The creature can take on any form and masquerades as members of the group, sowing distrust and paranoia.

The film succeeds in large part thanks to the phenomenal effects helmed by Rob Bottin with assistance from legend Stan Winston, who also worked on Terminator, Predator and Jurassic Park. "The Thing is an amazing movie with some of the best practical creature/gore effects going," said user Buffaluffasaurus.

3 'Day of the Dead' (1985)

The third entry in George A. Romero's Night of the Living Dad series unfolds primarily in an underground military bunker where a small group of scientists and soldiers struggle to find a solution to the zombie epidemic that has overrun the world. Tensions run high as the scientists attempt to study and understand the undead while the military personnel grow increasingly authoritarian.

"Day of the Dead has some intense gore moments," said Redditor Buffaluffasaurus. "Never gonna forget the scene where the zombies pull the guy's head off while he's still screaming," agreed user TrueLegateDamar. "I love the way they portray zombies and the practical effects," added Redditor Material-External531.

2 'The Serpent and the Rainbow' (1988)

This Wes Craven zombie flick follows ethnobotanist Dennis Alan (Bill Pullman) as he is sent to Haiti by a pharmaceutical company to investigate a drug rumored to have the power to bring the dead back to life. There, Dennis is soon entangled in a web of superstition, political intrigue, and supernatural terror.

The film draws on Haitian folklore to serve up a creepy atmosphere and some truly unsettling imagery. "The Serpent and the Rainbow (probably [Craven's] best film) features a couple of unforgettably violent scenes," said Redditor ZorroMeansFox.

1 'The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2' (1986)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 picks up a decade after the events of the first film, with radio DJ Stretch (Caroline Williams), and former Texas Ranger Lefty Enright (Dennis Hopper), investigating a series of gruesome murders committed by the Sawyer family, led by the iconic Leatherface.

It might not be as potent as the original, but director Tobe Hooper is as audacious as ever, cranking the carnage up to 11. "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 is sick fun," said user ZorroMeansFox. "Great gore/comedy combo. Unlike its predecessor, this movie is not very scary, but it’s 100% gorier and plays it all for laughs," said another Redditor.

