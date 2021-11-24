A Gorillaz film is in the works at Netflix, confirms frontman Damon Albarn in an interview with Apple Music. He said:

"I'm at Netflix because we’re making a full-length Gorillaz film with Netflix. We’re having a writing session in Malibu this afternoon. It’s really exciting to do that. It’s something we’ve been wanting to do for a very long time. It’s been through so many incarnations…this Gorillaz doing a movie. Honestly.”

Gorillaz is a virtual band created in 1998 by singer-songwriter Albarn and artist Jamie Hewlett . The band is famously comprised of animated members, with their own fictional universe presented through music videos.

Back in October 2020, Albarn said that the band had “signed contracts” and “begun scripts.” He told Radio.com that “Making an animated film that’s kind of abstract is quite a big risk for a movie studio because they’re very expensive.”

He went on to say,

“I see a lot of people doing animated videos these days, but I don’t think they really touch the quality of ours. We’re more in the world of Studio Ghibli.”

Albarn gave no more details of the film project, which Netflix has not officially announced.

Hewlett’s characters, who have appeared in both 2D and CG animation, have had a huge influence on character design in animated films and shows, video games, and comics. Their music has also been used in many hit films and shows including Trolls, How to Lose a Guy in 10 days, and Outer Banks.

Gorillaz released their most recent album, “Song Machine: Season One”, in October of last year. The new Gorillaz film does not have a release date yet, but hopefully it won’t be too long until we get an official announcement with new details.

