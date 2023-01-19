In an era where streaming services have the ability to greenlight long-delayed passion projects, it seems like the Gorillaz movie might actually be close to happening. The eccentric English virtual band has worked for years to develop fascinating characters in their own fictional universe, and have often teased the possibility of bringing a larger project to life. It had initially seemed like Netflix would be the ideal home for a Gorillaz film. After all, this is the same studio that greenlit passion projects like Orson Welles’ The Other Side of the Wind and Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman after fans thought they would never be released. However, it looks like the Gorillaz film might be facing yet another delay.

Gorillaz formed in 1998 by frontman Damon Albarn and artist Jamie Hewlett, who created four fictional band members. The vocalist “2D,” the bass guitarist “Murdoc Niccals,” the vocalist and guitarist “Noodles,” and the drummer “Russel Hobbs” have appeared in Gorillaz animated music videos, cartoon shorts, fictionalized interviews, and some short comic strips. The Gorillaz universe has expanded to incorporate other side characters who have appeared in additional albums and tours; they most recently had a 2022 world tour and are set to release their latest album Cracker Island at the end of February. With a style that mixes art pop, alternative rock, electronic music, new wave, and experimentation, Gorillaz certainly have an eclectic influence and have inspired a passionate niche fanbase.

In 2021, Albarn confirmed in an interview that after “so many incarnations,” a “full-length” film was happening at Netflix. Although the adventures of the Gorillaz had been chronicled in their animated music videos since the band’s inception, Albarn said in 2020 that he feared they would be unable to get the funding of a studio for such an experimental feature film project. He went on to say that the mysterious animated film is more “in the world of Studio Ghibli” than most mainstream animated hits, but so far, Netflix has not confirmed or announced any details regarding the project.

Previous Attempts

Following the release of their 2001 self-titled album Gorillaz, Hewlett announced that an animated feature tentatively titled Celebrity Harvest was in the early stages of development. The film’s release was intended to coincide with an album. Given Hewlett’s skill as a visual artist, it seemed like he had the potential to create something truly inventive in an era where animated films were gaining greater respect (the Academy Awards created the “Best Animated Feature” category, which gave its first award to 2001’s Shrek). The film was apparently in such fervent development that Blur teased its title and release of their 2003 album Think Tank.

Three scripts were considered before Hewltt began working on Celebrity Harvest, which was written in conjunction with writers from The Simpsons. Details about the actual plot were scarce, but Hewlett drew inspiration from the British television series Quartmass, and wanted to deconstruct celebrity culture using mythological creatures.

The story would reportedly follow Russel once he becomes possessed by the evil spirit Del, and revolve around an endless night featuring cannibals and zombies. Many of these themes and concepts inevitably made their way into the Gorillaz album Demon Days. The band later announced that the film would not be meeting its expected 2003 release date and was officially canceled, as Dreamworks Animation was only interested in developing “family-friendly” projects. However, some leaked concept art has been subsequently revealed.

Hewlett later announced in 2017 that Gorillaz would be developing a 10-part animated series, in which he would personally direct both the first and final installments. It was described as a mixed-media project, which was typical for Gorillaz music videos, and would feature hand-drawn animation with occasional live-action segments. While it was originally intended to coincide with the release of the album Humanz, the project was eventually scrapped in favor of the film, which he has been personally writing.

The State of the Netflix Project

Given the numerous setbacks that Gorillaz have faced bringing their film and television projects to life, the likelihood of a Netflix film moving forward is in doubt. Netflix has yet to officially announce anything, and given the significant cutbacks that the studio has made to its animation department, a Gorillaz film may be in danger considering the band has mostly appealed to niche viewers. The band’s songs have appeared in popular recent projects like Outer Banks, Trolls, and How To Lose A Guy In Ten Days, but it’s unclear if this would be enough to give their film the type of crossover appeal that Netflix would be looking for.

Netflix has also been making moves that signify that the era of giving essentially blank checks to auteur filmmakers may be over, as expensive passion projects from directors like Jane Campion, Spike Lee, Alfonso Cuarón, David Fincher, Ava Duvernay, Bong Joon-ho, Noah Baumbach, and The Coen Brothers aren’t seen as a viable future. Recently, Netflix has attempted to produce more mainstream blockbusters like Extraction, Red Notice, and The Adam Project.

However, Netflix has also funded more artistically minded animated projects from smaller studios, including Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Henry Sellick’s Wendell & Wild, Richard Linklater’s Apollo 10 ½, and Cartoon Saloon’s The Sea Beast. Obviously, these titles are helmed by more famous filmmakers than Gorillaz, but it at least suggests that there might be a more diverse ecosystem for Netflix’s animation branch moving forward.